Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Climate Commission Still Proposing Unnecessary Costs For New Zealanders

Wednesday, 9 June 2021, 3:00 pm
Press Release: Energy Resources Aotearoa

The Climate Change Commission’s final advice is still proposing a more expensive, difficult and ineffective pathway than we need to reach net zero emissions, according to Energy Resources Aotearoa.

"We all support the end goal but deliberately avoiding a ‘least cost approach’ means unnecessary costs for families and businesses, destroying jobs and wellbeing in our communities," says chief executive John Carnegie.

"It’s pain for no real gain, given the end result for net emissions is the same.

"The Commission is still focussing on gross emissions instead of net emissions. This means stopping emissions at their source, and under-using crucial tools such as planting trees and international units to offset emissions.

"It makes sense to offset emissions in difficult areas like air travel and producing steel for buildings, rather than trying to eliminate or replace them at great cost. Planting trees or using international credits may well be a temporary solution, but it gives us valuable time to develop new technologies and solutions.

"The good news is increased recognition for the importance of natural gas in keeping electricity prices down, and for the role of Methanex which underpins the gas market. It’s pleasing to see the Commission recognising we need continued investment into offshore and onshore natural gas fields.

"Our current energy problems should be a wake-up call for the importance of natural gas. Right now we are burning record amounts of imported coal, industries are cutting back production and electricity prices are rising. More locally produced natural gas would help create the smoother transition we all want.

"It’s pleasing to see a firm date for ending new gas connections has been abandoned and the Commission is now open to using gas infrastructure for new, lower emission gases.

"But the lack of faith in the ETS is disappointing, given it is the most efficient and cost-effective way of reducing emissions. Instead of trusting the ETS to put a price on emissions and letting people make their own decisions, the Commission is still taking too much of a central-planning paternalistic approach."

Energy Resources is also disappointed at the Commission’s use of the term ‘fossil gas’.

"This is highly unprofessional and undermines the credibility and integrity of the Commission. There is no need for this given ‘natural gas’ is the official term, widely understood and clearly different from hydrogen and bio-gases."

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Energy Resources Aotearoa on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


 


Government: 1 Million More Pfizer Doses To Arrive In July

Pfizer has scheduled delivery of an estimated 1 million doses of vaccine to New Zealand during July, COVID1-9 Response Minister Chris Hipkins said today... More>>

Merit: Queen's Birthday Honours 2021 List

The full list of those acknowledged... More>>

ALSO:


Infrastructure: NZ Upgrade Programme Kept On Track

The Government is increasing its investment in the New Zealand Upgrade Programme (NZUP) to support New Zealand’s economic recovery.
Over two thirds of the projects will proceed as announced despite increased costs due to COVID, with modifications being made to others... More>>


ALSO:



NZNO: Nurses Reject DHB Offer And Confirm Strike Action

The New Zealand Nurses Organisation says its 30,000 members who work in DHBs have voted overwhelmingly to reject a second offer in their current round of multi-employer collective agreement (MECA) negotiations... More>>

ALSO:



MoH: Reviews Of Recent Covid-19 Cases In MIQ Will Continue To Strengthen System

Reports into the in-facility transmission of COVID-19 at the Grand Millennium and Grand Mercure managed isolation facilities in Auckland earlier this year have been released today. Joint Head of Managed Isolation and Quarantine, Brigadier Jim Bliss, says a number of recommendations have been made, which he welcomes, and action in response is well underway... More>>


ALSO:


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 