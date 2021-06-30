Masterton’s Poster-tearing CEO Should Be Ashamed

The chief executive of Masterton District Council has undermined the integrity of her office by ripping down advertisements for a protest about her planned $30 million civic building, says the New Zealand Taxpayers’ Union.

Union spokesman Louis Houlbrooke says, “This is one of the most bizarre local government stories we’ve come across. The Chief Executive should welcome the fact that ratepayers are engaged enough to organise a protest. She could even show up and share her version of the facts. Instead, she’s tearing down publicity for the event – and on private property, no less.”

“There is absolutely no excuse for this behaviour. It undermines the dignity of her position and will only serve to entrench the suspicions of ratepayers who think she’s shutting out criticism of an expensive vanity project.”

“Perhaps Ms Ross thought she could drop the pretence of professionalism with no-one watching. Now her shameful display is splashed on the front page of the Wairarapa Times-Age – here’s hoping she’s learned her lesson.”



