Masterton’s Poster-tearing CEO Should Be Ashamed
Wednesday, 30 June 2021, 10:57 am
Press Release: New Zealand Taxpayers' Union
The chief executive of Masterton District Council
has undermined the integrity of her office by ripping
down advertisements for a protest about
her planned $30 million civic building, says the
New Zealand Taxpayers’
Union.
Union spokesman
Louis Houlbrooke says, “This is one of the most bizarre
local government stories we’ve come across. The Chief
Executive should welcome the fact that ratepayers are
engaged enough to organise a protest. She could even show up
and share her version of the facts. Instead, she’s tearing
down publicity for the event – and on private property, no
less.”
“There is absolutely no excuse for this
behaviour. It undermines the dignity of her position and
will only serve to entrench the suspicions of ratepayers who
think she’s shutting out criticism of an expensive vanity
project.”
“Perhaps Ms Ross thought she could drop
the pretence of professionalism with no-one watching. Now
her shameful display is splashed on the front page of the
Wairarapa Times-Age – here’s hoping she’s learned her
lesson.”
