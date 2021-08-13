Net Migration At Its Lowest Since 2013
Friday, 13 August 2021, 10:43 am
Press Release: Statistics New Zealand
The net migration gain for the year ended June 2021 is
the lowest for a June year since 2013, Stats NZ said
today.
The provisional net migration gain of 4,700 in
the year ended June 2021 was made up of an estimated 45,300
migrant arrivals and 40,500 migrant departures. For June
years, this is the lowest number of migrant arrivals since
1986 and the lowest number of migrant departures since
1984.
“Monthly migration since April 2020 has been
low, due to the introduction of COVID-19 border and travel
restrictions from March 2020, which have limited people’s
ability to travel internationally, as well as managed
isolation and quarantine capacity constraints,” population
indicators manager Tehseen Islam said.
