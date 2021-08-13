Net Migration At Its Lowest Since 2013

The net migration gain for the year ended June 2021 is the lowest for a June year since 2013, Stats NZ said today.

The provisional net migration gain of 4,700 in the year ended June 2021 was made up of an estimated 45,300 migrant arrivals and 40,500 migrant departures. For June years, this is the lowest number of migrant arrivals since 1986 and the lowest number of migrant departures since 1984.

“Monthly migration since April 2020 has been low, due to the introduction of COVID-19 border and travel restrictions from March 2020, which have limited people’s ability to travel internationally, as well as managed isolation and quarantine capacity constraints,” population indicators manager Tehseen Islam said.

Visit our website to read this news story and information release and to download CSV files:



© Scoop Media

