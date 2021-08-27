Employment indicators: July 2021
Friday, 27 August 2021, 10:53 am
Press Release: Statistics New Zealand
Changes in the seasonally adjusted filled jobs for July 2021
(compared with June 2021) were:
- all
industries – up 0.8 percent (17,273 jobs)
- primary
industries – down 1.0 percent (1,094
jobs)
- goods-producing industries – up 1.3 percent
(5,631 jobs)
- service industries – up 0.7 percent
(11,715 jobs).
Visit our website to read this
information release and to download CSV
files:
