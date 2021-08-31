Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Sustainable development goals need greater clarity

Tuesday, 31 August 2021, 3:06 pm
Press Release: Office of the Auditor-General

Government’s commitment to sustainable development goals needs greater clarity

The Government needs to clarify how it intends to meet its commitment to achieving the sustainable development goals by 2030.

That’s the key finding from The Government’s preparedness to implement the sustainable development goals, a report by the Auditor-General published today.

The Office of the Auditor-General reviewed how the Government is demonstrating its commitment to the United Nations’ 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development. This looked at what arrangements are in place and how the Government is encouraging stakeholders and the public to engage with efforts to achieve the goals by 2030.

“New Zealand signed up to the 2030 Agenda in 2015. In my view, the period since then should have been enough time for the Government to have established a foundation from which to achieve the sustainable development goals,” says Auditor-General John Ryan.

The Government produced its rst report on New Zealand’s progress towards the sustainable development goals in 2019. That report highlights a range of policies and activities that contribute to the goals. The Government’s well-being focus and the Living Standards Framework also have some alignment with the goals.

However, the Auditor-General’s report found that the Government still needs to clarify:

· whether it will set targets for each of the sustainable development goals New Zealand will work towards and, if so, in which areas;

· what specific actions it will take to implement the goals; and

· how it will monitor and measure progress.

“Having measurement systems in place and transparently reporting on progress are both necessary to enable Parliament and the public to assess the Government’s performance and hold it to account,” says Mr Ryan.

After that commitment has been clarified, the roles, responsibilities, and expectations of government agencies need to be more clearly defined.

The Government has improved the data that is available about well-being. Two monitoring frameworks that assess well-being outcomes have been developed, and these have several indicators that align with the sustainable development goals. However, improvements are needed if these frameworks are to adequately monitor progress.

“Although efforts are under way to address data gaps, and we acknowledge the challenges in this work, we are concerned that these efforts might come too late to help determine New Zealand’s baseline data and subsequent progress towards achieving the 2030 goals,” says Mr Ryan.

The Government also needs to consider how it will work with Māori to ensure that plans to achieve the goals uphold and reflect te Tiriti o Waitangi. Stakeholder and public engagement are also needed to increase awareness of New Zealand’s commitment to the goals and to encourage participation across all sectors.

Mr Ryan recognises that while the focus right now needs to be on responding to, and recovering from, the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic, the UN has observed that many groups that the 2030 Agenda defines as vulnerable have been disproportionately affected by Covid-19. The principle of “leaving no one behind” is therefore even more relevant in the current environment.

The report has seven recommendations to help the Government improve its planning, governance arrangements, stakeholder engagement, and measuring of progress towards the goals.

“It is our hope that the Government acts on our recommendations and takes the necessary steps to define, measure progress against, and ultimately achieve New Zealand’s commitments to the sustainable development goals by 2030,” says Mr Ryan.

ENDS

A media kit is also available for this report.

About the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development

In 2015, all United Nations members adopted Transforming our world: the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development and its 17 sustainable development goals (SDGs). The SDGs came into eect on 1 January 2016 with the aim of being achieved by the end of 2030. They cover social, environmental, and economic sustainable development.

The United Nations describes the concept of sustainable development as “development that meets the needs of the present without compromising the ability of future generations to meet their own needs”. The 2030 Agenda states that eradicating poverty is the biggest challenge and fundamental for sustainable development.

The sustainable development goals are:

  • Goal 1. End poverty in all its forms everywhere
  • Goal 2. End hunger, achieve food security and improved nutrition and promote sustainable agriculture
  • Goal 3. Ensure healthy lives and promote well-being for all at all ages
  • Goal 4. Ensure inclusive and equitable quality education and promote lifelong learning opportunities for all
  • Goal 5. Achieve gender equality and empower all women and girls
  • Goal 6. Ensure availability and sustainable management of water and sanitation for all
  • Goal 7. Ensure access to affordable, reliable, sustainable and modern energy for all
  • Goal 8. Promote sustained, inclusive and sustainable economic growth, full and productive employment and decent work for all
  • Goal 9. Build resilient infrastructure, promote inclusive and sustainable industrialization and foster innovation
  • Goal 10. Reduce inequality within and among countries
  • Goal 11. Make cities and human settlements inclusive, safe, resilient and sustainable
  • Goal 12. Ensure sustainable consumption and production patterns
  • Goal 13. Take urgent action to combat climate change and its impacts*
  • Goal 14. Conserve and sustainably use the oceans, seas and marine resources for sustainable development
  • Goal 15. Protect, restore and promote sustainable use of terrestrial ecosystems, sustainably manage forests, combat desertification, and halt and reverse land degradation and halt biodiversity loss
  • Goal 16. Promote peaceful and inclusive societies for sustainable development, provide access to justice for all and build effective, accountable and inclusive institutions at all levels
  • Goal 17. Strengthen the means of implementation and revitalize the global partnership for sustainable development

We’d like your feedback: Our website includes a feedback form. Please tell us if you found our information useful.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Office of the Auditor-General on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Covid-19, 31/8: 621 Overall Cases


There are 49 new cases of COVID-19 in the New Zealand community today; all in Auckland. This brings the total number of cases in the community outbreak to 612. One previously reported case has been reclassified as a border case. The total number of community cases in Auckland is now 597 and in Wellington it is 15... More>>

ALSO:


Gordon Campbell: On Why Judith Collins Should Consider The Canada Model


For months now, Judith Collins has been doubling down on National as the party of angry talkback radio. If you’ve got a beef about Jacinda Ardern telling you what to do, Collins is right on side. If you’re ticked off about all this Treaty malarkey about Ayo-tee-ah-roa, then ditto. And if you’ve had a gutsful of farmers being blamed for poisoning the water supply and releasing climate-altering gasses into the atmosphere…. Then Collins yearns to offer a sympathetic ear... More>>



 
 

Human Rights Commission: Political Opinion Should Be Excluded From Hate Speech Protections
The Human Rights Commission has largely endorsed the Government’s proposals to broaden protection against hate speech but does not want political opinion included. In June the Ministry of Justice published a document with six proposed reforms to increase protection against speech that incites discrimination and hatred... More>>

Auckland: Floods increase pressure on Aucklanders affected by lockdown
“Flooded homes and properties have added further trauma to the lives of people already under an Alert Level 4 COVID-19 lockdown,” Auckland Mayor Phil Goff says. “Emergency services have been out from the early hours this morning providing assistance to those who have had to evacuate their homes. I want to particularly thank the surf lifesavers who assisted in the rescue of some people... More>>

ALSO:


National: New Portfolio Allocations Confirmed

Leader of the Opposition Judith Collins has today announced a minor reshuffle of the Opposition Shadow Cabinet following the retirement of Dr Nick Smith and the decision of Todd Muller to not to seek re-election at the next General Election... More>>


Power Cuts: Electricity Authority Orders Review Under The Electricity Industry Act 2010

The Electricity Authority has ordered a review of the 9 August 2021 electricity cuts, while working with industry over the past few days to secure more information about the event and the impact on consumers... More>>


Green Party: AGM 2021 - Speech By Co-leader James Shaw
More than thirty years ago, a group of environmentalists and social activists decided they could no longer accept the world as it was and so, came together to change it. To build a better Aotearoa - one that is fairer, where everyone has enough to make ends meet and provide for their families... More>>

ALSO:



Human Rights Commission: Successive Governments Responsible For Massive Breaches Of The Right To A Decent Home

Te Kahu Tika Tangata / Human Rights Commission has today launched Framework Guidelines on the Right to a Decent Home in Aotearoa and announced that it will hold a national inquiry into housing... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 