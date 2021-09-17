Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

ECE relief teachers present COVID pay petition to Government

Friday, 17 September 2021, 4:01 pm
Press Release: NZEI Te Riu Roa

A union-backed petition to ensure ECE relief teachers are paid during lockdown, signed by nearly 5,000 teachers and supporters, was delivered to Government via Zoom this afternoon.

The petition, addressed to Education Minister Chris Hipkins and received by MPs Angela Roberts, Jo Luxton, Camilla Belich, and Marja Lubeck, calls for the Government to intervene to give financial support to ECE relief teachers - many of whom have received no pay at all during lockdown due to policy loopholes.

Sharing their stories, NZEI Te Riu Roa union members said the loss of pay has had a dramatic impact on their lockdown experience - as well as on their longer-term financial circumstances. Many have dipped into savings to get by.

"'I feel as though we're falling through the cracks", said Angela, a relief teacher. "The associations and companies can't or won't pay us, and we can't get any support from MSD as we're not contractors."

The teachers' petition calls for the Government to deliver a package comparable to the emergency support payments it has delivered for school teacher relievers during Alert Levels 3 and 4: "The Government has implemented an emergency support package for relievers, but only for those relieving in schools – even though ECE teachers have the same training, registration and professional requirements as school relievers. This is not fair, and undervalues yet again the teaching and learning for our youngest children and babies".

While school relief teachers have continued to be paid in lockdown, those in ECE have not received the same support. Some have been able to apply for the wage subsidy as self-employed contractors, but most have work arrangements that mean they aren't considered self-employed and have been unable to access subsidy support. Without regular hours or, in many cases, a sole employer, the union says these teachers have been overlooked.

"What we want the Government to hear is that it's not too late for them to make this right", says union President Liam Rutherford.

"We're in the midst of a severe early childhood teacher shortage, and situations like this are driving even more people from the sector. ECE relievers are an absolutely critical part of our workforce, especially when teaching staff are under so much pressure.

"It's not fair, or reasonable, for anybody to have to go without pay due to the lockdown. We want to see the Government come to the table and make sure these teachers receive the pay and recognition they deserve."

© Scoop Media

NZEI Te Riu Roa

NZEI

New Zealand Educational Institute

NZEI Te Riu Roa members work in every community in New Zealand, leading and advocating for quality public education.

We are the 50,000 principals, teachers and support staff who work in primary, area and secondary schools as well as early childhood centres, special education and school advisory services. We come together as NZEI Te Riu Roa - New Zealand's largest education union, a Treaty based organisation and a powerful advocate for quality public education.

We have the most important job in New Zealand - educating for the future.

Contact NZEI Te Riu Roa

 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Covid-19, 17/9: 1,007 Overall Cases, 4,500,000+ Vaccine Doses Administered


11 new cases of Covid-19 have been identified in Auckland today. 535 so far have recovered from their cases in Auckland alongside 15 of 17 in Wellington... More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On the moral and scientific case against Covid booster shots


A year ago, a Covid vaccine was still on humanity’s wish list. Now, we’re basing our economic planning - and the safety of opening our borders – on the ability of the new Covid vaccines to reduce infection, hospitalisation and death. Given this reliance and in the face of an evolving virus, there is a lot of anxiety about how well the vaccines protect us, and for how long. Will we need booster shots, and how soon..? More>>



 
 


Trans-Tasman: Quarantine-free travel with Australia to remain suspended for a further 8 weeks
The suspension of quarantine-free travel (QFT) with Australia has been extended, given the current Delta outbreaks, COVID-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins said today. “When QFT was established with Australia, both our countries had very few recent cases of COVID-19 community transmission... More>>


Auckland: School holidays remain unchanged
School holidays in Auckland will continue to be held at the same time as the rest of the country, starting from Saturday, 2 October, Education Minister Chris Hipkins said today. “I’ve carefully considered advice on the implications of shifting the dates and concluded that on balance, maintaining the status quo is the best course of action... More>>

ALSO:



Government: Timeline confirmed for Emissions Reductions Plan
Cabinet has agreed to begin consulting on the Emissions Reduction Plan in early October and require that the final plan be released by the end of May next year in line with the 2022 Budget, the Minister of Climate Change, James Shaw confirmed today... More>>

ALSO:


Power: Bill Changes Bring Fairness To Charges

A key recommendation of an independent panel to make electricity charges fairer across all households will be put in place, the Energy and Resources Minister Megan Woods has announced... More>>



Government: Parks expiry of licenses, WoFs and regosAs a result of the Delta outbreak, driver licences, Warrants of Fitness (WoFs), Certificates of Fitness (CoFs), vehicle licences (‘regos’) and licence endorsements that expired on or after 21 July 2021 will be valid until 30 November 2021, Transport Minister Michael Wood has announced today... More>>



Child Poverty Action Group: Highest jump in weekly benefit numbers since first lockdown

The current lockdown has triggered the largest weekly increase in benefit recipient numbers since the first lockdown last year, and Child Poverty Action Group is concerned the Government isn't doing enough to assist affected families... More>>


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 