Petition Launched To ‘Get 2 Vets’ Into NZ Per Week

As New Zealand’s dire shortage of veterinarians continues to negatively impact both human and animal welfare, a petition has been launched urging the Government to allocate just two MIQ spaces per week so we can Get 2 Vets into NZ per week.

“New Zealand desperately needs veterinarians from overseas to counter our shortage here, and the single measure that would make the biggest difference is for the two opposing government departments currently working against each together to both get on the same page to make this happen” says Julie South, spokesperson for the Get 2 Vets into NZ campaign.

“Immigration New Zealand allocated 50 visas in June for qualifying vets to work here but MBIE won’t allocate just two MIQ spaces per week for the vets to enter. While these two government departments continue to work against each other, animal and human welfare is suffering unnecessarily.

“All I’m asking for is just two MIQ spaces per week to be allocated to these vets” says South. “If they’re not used by the vets each week, they can be returned back into the MIQ pool.

“Current veterinary staffing shortages are at extreme levels and are dire for animals, for people and for our agricultural sector.

“Animal welfare at risk – from the wellbeing of your cat or dog at home through to the health of our production animals like dairy cows, sheep and horses. They are also placing an enormous strain on the exhausted and stressed vets we have at a time when they are more important than ever.

“Through the strong advocacy of the New Zealand Veterinary Association, Immigration New Zealand has now made it possible for visas to be issued to registered veterinarians but MBIE’s apparent refusal to allocate just two spaces per week is compromising animal and human welfare.

“Immigration New Zealand signed off on processes to enable 50 vets to come to NZ back in June but we’ll be lucky if any of them arrive this year because MBIE won’t free up just two MIQ spaces per week.

“I struggle to understand why two government departments won’t work together on this – why won’t MBIE support INZ?

“All I’m asking for is just two MIQ spaces per week – and if they’re not used by vets MBIE can return them to the MIQ system”

“I’m urging New Zealand’s vets, and everyone who cares about the wellbeing of their family pet and the people who look after them, to sign my petition to let the Government know that we need more overseas vets to be able to work here urgently.”

© Scoop Media

