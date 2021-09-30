Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Lasting Seabed Protection Needed After Supreme Crt Call

Thursday, 30 September 2021, 2:34 pm
Press Release: Forest And Bird

Forest & Bird is urging all political parties to support the Pati Māori’s proposed ban on seabed mining after the Supreme Court unanimously rejected a proposal to mine iron sand in the South Taranaki Bight.

The Supreme Court today unanimously rejected an appeal by mining company Trans-Tasman Resources Limited (TTR) to mine iron sand in the South Taranaki Bight. This is now the third court to reject the mining proposal.

The area is home to more than 30 species of marine mammals, including some that are critically endangered, including blue whales and Māui dolphins. It is an important migratory corridor for humpback whales. Little blue penguins use the area, and the Patea Shoals are an important natural area closer to shore.

Forest & Bird’s Legal Council Peter Anderson says: “This decision makes it clear that destructive seabed mining damages the environment and is unlikely to get consent under the EEZ legislation. Political parties should now give everyone certainty by bringing forward the Pati Māori’s bill to ban seabed mining.

“The EEZ Act recognises that seabed mining could have significant impacts on the marine environment, and requires protection from such impacts. Three courts have now found that the EPA failed to uphold this requirement.

“The EPA’s original decision to grant consent failed to protect the environment, and didn’t meet the requirements of the EEZ Act. The High Court, the Court of Appeal and now the Supreme Court all have agreed with us.

“Protecting the environment shouldn't require iwi and NGOs to be in court three times to sort out the mess brought by a mining company.”

The proposed mining area would have covered 65 square kilometres of seabed, more than three times the size of Kapiti Island. The operation would have sucked-up 8,000 tonnes of seabed every hour for 35 years, to a depth of 11 metres, and pumped unused sediment back to the ocean floor creating a plume of pollution in the water.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Forest And Bird on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On National’s Covid Re-opening Plan


After banging for what has seemed an eternity about how the government doesn’t have a plan for removing restrictions and re-opening the country, National’s own re-opening “plan” unveiled yesterday was always likely to be an anti-climax. No surprise about that. Even so, much of the plan’s content read more like a series of Buzzfeed listicles than a co-ordinated series of logically sequenced steps.... More>>


Covid-19, 29/9: 1,230 Overall Cases - 45 New Community Cases Today


45 new cases of Covid-19 have been discovered in Auckland after a period of decline. 969 of the Auckland cases have recovered so far... More>>



 
 


Government: One-off Residence Pathway Provides Certainty To Migrants And Business
The Minister of Immigration, Kris Faafoi, has today announced the 2021 Resident Visa, a one-off, simplified pathway to residence for around 165,000 migrants currently in New Zealand. “We are providing a way forward for our migrant families who have been long disrupted by COVID-19... More>>

ALSO:

National: Launches Plan To Open New Zealand Up
Leader of the Opposition Judith Collins today launched National’s comprehensive plan to tackle Covid-19, end lockdowns and reopen New Zealand to the world. Titled ‘Opening Up’, National’s plan outlines a pathway to avoid nationwide lockdowns and then allow most fully vaccinated travellers to and from New Zealand... More>>

ALSO:



Government: Details Of Interest Deductibility Rules Released
The Government has released the draft legislation outlining the details of the policy limiting the deductibility of interest costs on residential property investments.
Finance Minister Grant Robertson said the interest limitation proposals... More>>

ALSO:



Children's Commissioner: Transformation Of OT Can’t Come Soon EnoughThe Government’s commitment to “transform” a dysfunctional Oranga Tamariki is welcome and change must be concrete and urgent for children who need help now, the Children’s Commissioner and Assistant Māori Commissioner say... More>>

ALSO:

Land Air Water: Two-thirds Of NZ’s Monitored River Sites Ecologically Impaired

Today, the Land, Air, Water Aotearoa (LAWA) project has released the LAWA River Water Quality National Picture Summary 2021, alongside updated river monitoring result histories for more than 1500 individual sites across New Zealand... More>>

Power: Bill Changes Bring Fairness To Charges

A key recommendation of an independent panel to make electricity charges fairer across all households will be put in place, the Energy and Resources Minister Megan Woods has announced... More>>


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 