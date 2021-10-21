UK FTA ‘Back To The Future’
Thursday, 21 October 2021, 1:43 pm
Press Release: EMA
Today’s announcement of a comprehensive new Free Trade
Agreement (FTA) with the United Kingdom will offer some
welcome variation in market access to New Zealand exporters,
say the EMA.
"It’s great news for many of our export
members, particularly in the horticulture, wine and honey
sectors. The dropping of 97% of all tariffs from day one is
a major success and the access to new investment in both
direction is also significant," says Chief Executive, Brett
O’Riley.
"I don’t think New Zealand would have had
this level of free access into the UK since before the UK
first went into the then European Economic Community (EEC)
back in 1973. That was a black day for many exporters, but
this announcement is a bit ‘Back to the Future’ in terms
of access."
New Zealand is just the second country to
negotiate an FTA with the UK since Brexit with many tariffs
being dropped immediately. There are exceptions in some
areas of our agriculture exports.
"Those exceptions
aren’t unexpected as they tend to be among the sticking
points in most of our FTA negotiations. But there is still
good news for the sheep and beef sectors with larger export
quotas and the longer-term dropping of all tariffs on those
exports."
Mr O’Riley says the new agreement was an
opportunity for exporters to look to another market with
basically free access and to grow our exports to the UK,
currently our seventh largest
market.
