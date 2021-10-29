Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Individual ETS Participant Data Released

Friday, 29 October 2021, 12:32 pm
Press Release: Environmental Protection Authority

Annual returns data for individual participants in the Emissions Trading Scheme (ETS) has been made public for the first time.

The Environmental Protection Authority’s (EPA) General Manager for Climate, Land and Oceans, Michelle Ward says: "Changes to the ETS, being phased in as a result of last year’s Climate Change Response Amendment Act, have made the Scheme more accessible and transparent, improving its administration, and improving certainty for businesses. They will also help New Zealand move towards a more sustainable and low-emissions economy.

"This year, for the first time, individual participants’ annual emissions and removals data has been published on our website.

"With the public becoming increasingly interested in climate change, providing greater visibility over the sources of emissions and removals will help build trust and understanding of the ETS."

The data provides a breakdown of emissions and removals at sector level, as well as for individual participants in each sector in three parts:

-mandatory participants

-voluntary participants

-forestry

Other ETS Reports

Last year the EPA changed the way it presented its annual ETS reports. These reports, include presenting the data as a time series, allows viewers to compare data and understand change over time. Dropdown options give users an opportunity to interact with and explore the data. The reports are available as downloadable Excel files.

View participant data and ETS reports

Read more about the ETS

Background

The EPA manages the administration of the Emissions Trading Scheme. We ensure compliance with the Scheme and provide reports and market information. We also operate the New Zealand Emissions Trading Register, where transactions take place.

