Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

WasteMINZ Welcomes Tyre And Large Battery Product Stewardship Plan

Friday, 5 November 2021, 10:36 am
Press Release: WasteMINZ

WasteMINZ welcomes the Government's announcement that it will be inviting New Zealanders to have their say on a new product stewardship plan for tyres and large batteries.

The Government 's plan will see manufacturers, sellers and users taking responsibility for ensuring old tyres and large batteries don’t end up in landfills or the environment.
 

WasteMINZ Sector Projects Mananger Sarah Pritchett says “While large batteries are not yet a major issue in New Zealand they will become so as our electric fleet increases and ages. It is excellent to see the Government progressing the regulated product stewardship scheme in a timely fashion so we can provide a solution for large batteries before they become a major issue. Not knowing what happens to a battery at the end of its life is one of the barriers to the uptake of EVs so this should go some way to removing this barrier."
 

The regulated product stewardship scheme would include a “product stewardship fee” charged at the time of purchase to cover collection and recycling at the end of a product’s life. The regulated product stewardship schemes support the shift to a low carbon, circular economy.

This will be achieved by ensuring all producers, importers, and retailers of tyres and large batteries play their part in the roll-out which will require schemes to provide waste product collection to encourage reuse and renewal.

Consultation on the regulations for tyres and large batteries will run until 16 December 2021. The Government will announce decisions in 2022.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from WasteMINZ on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Alastair Thompson: COP26 Covid Climate Crisis Collision On The Clyde


Security staff at COP26 living in a “prison barge” like conditions aboard an aging giant “cruise ferry” have expressed their concerns to Scoop about a potential security and health threat to COP26 arising out of what the consider unsafe accommodation aboard a Ferry moored at Greenock an hour down the Clyde river from the venue at the Scottish Event Campus in central Glasgow where this year’s COP is being hosted by the UK Presidency... More>>

Covid-19: Additional Pfizer Vaccines Purchased


The government has signed a purchase agreement with Pfizer for 4.7 million additional doses of the COVID-19 vaccine for delivery in 2022, COVID-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins announced today. “This purchase agreement will ensure that we have a continual supply of Pfizer vaccines throughout next year,” Chris Hipkins said... More>>





 
 


New Zealand Story: Research Highlights Shifts In How Key Trading Nations Perceive New Zealand As The World Reopens
New global research released today by New Zealand Story, the government agency helping businesses tell their story to the world, has revealed key shifts in how the country’s trading partners perceive New Zealand in 2021 compared to 12 months ago... More>>


Government: NZ Joins Global Initiative To Tackle Methane
New Zealand has joined with more than 105 countries to launch the Global Methane Pledge, Minister of Climate Change James Shaw announced today. The pledge, launched overnight at COP26 in Glasgow, is an initiative to reduce global methane emissions in order to achieve the goal of limiting warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius... More>>


Whānau Ora: Win Comprehensive Victory Over Ministry Of Health
“At 7.45pm this evening, the High Court delivered it’s urgent judgement on whether the Whānau Ora Commissioning Agency should have access to Māori data in order to lift Māori access to vaccination opportunities. It is regretful that our own Ministry of Health, DHB’s and PHO’s objected to Māori capability and capacity in lifting Māori vaccination... More>>

Government: Unemployment Falls To Record Low
Unemployment has fallen to its lowest level on record and matching where it was in December 2007, as the Government’s actions to support the economy during the pandemic resulted in higher wages and more people in work... More>>


Government: New Home Consents Reach Unprecedented Levels
The construction sector is building new houses at record levels, says Minister for Building and Construction Poto Williams. “We reached a milestone earlier this year in March 2021 when we consented more homes to be built than any government in a year since the 1970s... More>>


Government: First Step In Managed Isolation Changes; Expanding QFT With Pacific

The Government is starting a phased easing of border restrictions that will see the time spent in an MIQ facility halved for fully vaccinated overseas arrivals from 14 November and home isolation introduced in the first quarter of 2022 at the latest, Chris Hipkins said today... More>>

ALSO:

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 