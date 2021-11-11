Response To Concerns About Procurement For Covid-19 Saliva Testing Services
Thursday, 11 November 2021, 2:13 pm
Press Release: Office of the Auditor-General
A number of concerns were raised with us regarding the
Ministry of Health’s procurement of Covid-19 saliva
testing services.
We met with Ministry staff and
sought information about aspects of the procurement so we
could understand how it was managed and how final decisions
were made. Having reviewed information from the Ministry, we
consider further inquiry is not warranted at this time.
However, we have identified concerns about aspects of how
this procurement was managed that we outline in a letter to
the Ministry.
The Rt Hon Winston Peters also wrote to
us about the procurement and we have replied to him about
the points raised in his letter.
We
have published both letters on our
website.
We’d like your
feedback: Our website includes a feedback form.
Please tell us if you found our information
useful.
Read our blog
posts to find out more about the work of the Office. We
also have Twitter, Facebook,
LinkedIn,
and Instagram
pages that you can follow.
We are sending you this
information because you subscribed to our email
notifications list and provided us with your name and
contact information. We won’t share your name and contact
information with anyone, and we won’t use it for any
purpose other than to send you these notifications. Please
contact us if you want a copy of your contact information or
if you would like to update your details. You can read our
privacy statement on
our
website.
© Scoop Media
Join the Scoop Citizen Community
20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:
Become a member
Find out more
Gordon Campbell: On Ethiopia’s Civil War
Stuff is still going on in the wider world, despite what happens here regarding Covid. Or in Ethiopia’s case, what happens there plus Covid. Belatedly, the wider world is coming to realise that Africa’s second most populous country is (a) facing a widening civil war along ethnic lines and (b) experiencing a massive refugee crisis and famine, both of which threaten to culminate (c) in the possible unravelling of the entire country. Ethiopia, some European observers darkly suggest, may be heading down the same path as Yugoslavia did, 30 years ago... More>>
Alastair Thompson: COP26 Covid Climate Crisis Collision On The Clyde
Security staff at COP26 living in a “prison barge” like conditions aboard an aging giant “cruise ferry” have expressed their concerns to Scoop about a potential security and health threat to COP26 arising out of what the consider unsafe accommodation aboard a Ferry moored at Greenock an hour down the Clyde river from the venue at the Scottish Event Campus in central Glasgow where this year’s COP is being hosted by the UK Presidency... More>>