Response To Concerns About Procurement For Covid-19 Saliva Testing Services

A number of concerns were raised with us regarding the Ministry of Health’s procurement of Covid-19 saliva testing services.

We met with Ministry staff and sought information about aspects of the procurement so we could understand how it was managed and how final decisions were made. Having reviewed information from the Ministry, we consider further inquiry is not warranted at this time. However, we have identified concerns about aspects of how this procurement was managed that we outline in a letter to the Ministry.

The Rt Hon Winston Peters also wrote to us about the procurement and we have replied to him about the points raised in his letter.

We have published both letters on our website.

We’d like your feedback: Our website includes a feedback form. Please tell us if you found our information useful.

Read our blog posts to find out more about the work of the Office. We also have Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, and Instagram pages that you can follow.

We are sending you this information because you subscribed to our email notifications list and provided us with your name and contact information. We won’t share your name and contact information with anyone, and we won’t use it for any purpose other than to send you these notifications. Please contact us if you want a copy of your contact information or if you would like to update your details. You can read our privacy statement on our website.

© Scoop Media

