Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Govt Announces There Won’t Be An Independent Firearms Authority

Wednesday, 17 November 2021, 3:01 pm
Press Release: NZ Council Of Licensed Firearms Owners

 

The new Police firearms unit announced by Police Minister Hon Poto Williams is a far cry from the solution originally promised, and fails victims of the Christchurch terror attack, firearm license holders, and all New Zealanders, says COLFO.

The Government had promised in 2020 to create an independent firearms authority in the wake of a mass shooting enabled by Police who incorrectly granted a firearms license to the future terrorist. The announcement by press release last Friday afternoon was instead that administration would now just be arranged under a newly minted Police organizational division.

COLFO spokesperson Hugh Devereux-Mack says the decision let down everyone.

“The Government promised to make the public safer, but they’ve just allowed the Police to rebadge its existing paperwork system.

“The new unit is currently only a name and a newly appointed leader in a press release. We have not been given information about staffing, detailed roles or purpose. There’s nothing to give confidence that mistakes, delays and administrative over-reach won’t happen again.

“Those issues are continuing, with the licenses of gang members recently only revoked after a long delay.”

Devereux-Mack says the new unit is “the exact opposite” of what the Government previously said it would establish: an independent firearms authority, separated from the Police and Government, with a dedicated regulations structure outside of enforcement.[1]

“An independent regulations authority would have had the advantage of purpose-built resources, separation from the distractions and resource-diverting demands of enforcement, and fresh methods to keep guns out of the wrong hands and allowing them to stay in the right ones” said Devereux-Mack.

[1] https://www.beehive.govt.nz/release/further-firearms-changes-signalled

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from NZ Council Of Licensed Firearms Owners on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Government: Auckland Boundary To Change 15 December


On 15 December Aucklanders who have been vaccinated or tested will be able to reconnect with the rest of New Zealand in time for Christmas and summer, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced today. To minimise the risk of COVID-19 spreading from Auckland to other parts of the country travellers will have to be either fully vaccinated or have a negative test within 72 hours of departure... More>>

ALSO:





 
 


National: Government Wasn’t Ready For Home Isolation
The first appearance before the Health Committee in almost two months by Chris Hipkins and Dr Ashley Bloomfield has revealed just how poorly prepared the Government was for Delta, says National’s Covid Response spokesperson Chris Bishop... More>>

Government: Changes To Isolation To Reflect Vaccination Status
People who are fully vaccinated will now spend less time isolating if they get COVID-19 or are a close contact of a case. Contact tracing categories have changed to reflect the vaccination status of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the community, and others who may have been exposed to them... More>>

APEC: Leaders Issue Declaration
The leaders of the 21 APEC member economies concluded the 2021 APEC Economic Leaders’ Meeting on Friday by adopting a declaration under the theme of Join, Work, Grow. Together. The meeting was chaired by New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern... More>>


Police: Images Of Human Remains Captured At Pike River Mine
Today Police have notified the families of the 29 Pike River Mine victims that imagery work from the additional boreholes has captured two sets of human remains, plus a possible third... More>>

Council of Trade Unions: Calls On Government To Set Minimum Wage At A Liveable Level

Essential workers deserve a pay rise for their work during the COVID-19 pandemic, says the Council of Trade Unions as they launch a call on the Government to raise the Minimum Wage to $22.75 an hour – the Living Wage rate... More>>

APEC: Prime Minister Opens CEO Summit
New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has called for political and business leaders to work together to build a strong, equitable and sustainable recovery from the global COVID-19 pandemic... More>>


work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 