VUWSA Statement On Freedom Convoy Protest

VUWSA are firm advocates of the right to protest and believe in the importance of organizing and speaking out, but we stand against the Freedom Convoy and their occupation of Te Herenga Waka - Victoria University of Wellington grounds.

We do not support their kaupapa and their way of protesting. Their actions have gone beyond peaceful protest. Since the arrival of the Convoy on February 8th, the Convoy has spilled from Parliament grounds across onto Bunny St, Molesworth St, the Lambton Bus Terminal and the Old Government Building lawns, forcing the closure of the university’s Pipitea campus for safety reasons, alongside the disruption of bus services to other campuses. There have also been notable incidences of harassment and vandalism towards those who live and work in the area.

There is no place for intimidation and harassment which puts the safety and wellbeing of the public, students and staff at risk. Our university community has a right to access campus - our place of work and study - safely. In uncertain times like these, we should be standing together to protect our community; not against.

We believe the situation could and should have been handled better by the University, Wellington City Council, and law enforcement. Out of safety and caution, students and staff are now being directed to stay home. It should not have reached the point where the protest has overflowed from Parliament grounds to directly impact campus premises, and the safety and wellbeing of our community has been put at risk.

VUWSA calls for the University, Wellington City Council and law enforcement to take action against the dangerous and unwelcome gridlock of campus thoroughfare and occupation of university premises.

