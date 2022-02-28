Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Wānanga To Push For Genuine Partnership Postponed

Monday, 28 February 2022, 12:12 pm
Press Release: Predator Free 2050

The Taurikura Anamata wānanga has been postponed because of Covid and the outbreak of Omicron.

Korehāhā Whakahau was planning to host the wānanga, in partnership with Predator 2050 Limited (PF2050 Ltd) to amplify the voice, role, and leadership of Mana Whenua towards a predator free future this week.

Other predator free projects and their respective Treaty partners had been invited to the wānanga to be held at Te Manuka Tūtahi Marae in Whakatāne this week. However, with the number of Covid cases continuing to rise and impacting on participant numbers, a decision was made to postpone the wānanga until later in the year.

Korehāhā Whakahau is the first iwi led PF2050 Ltd project, it seeks to eradicate possums from 4700ha within the Ngāti Awa rohe over a five-year period. It is administered by Te Rūnanga o Ngāti Awa in partnership with PF2050 Ltd and Te Papa Atawhai (DOC).

Te Runānga o Ngāti Awa Manager Taiao Michal Akurangi says the idea of hosting the wānanga arose after PF2050 Ltd asked Korehāhā Whakahau about how to support other projects to engage with Tangata Whenua.

“Māori matauranga (knowledge) and practices can support us working towards achieving our country’s biodiversity goals so good partnerships between Tangata Whenua and projects is essential. As a result, Tangata Whenua are always being asked how we want to be engaged with, and what we are saying, and showing through Korehāhā Whakahau, is that there are so many benefits to stepping back and allowing space for mana whenua to lead.

“Therefore, it shouldn’t be able to engagement, it should be about partnerships and having the conversations with each other about what that actually looks like.”

Ms Akurangi says it was disappointing to have to postpone the wānanga, but it made sense in the current climate.

“We are looking forward to working with everyone to set a new date, when we know more about the living through the Covid pandemic.”

PF2050 Ltd CEO Brett Butland is supportive of the decision to postpone the wānanga to ensure the safety and concerns of attendees are prioritised above all else.

“We want the wānanga to be a positive and meaningful experience that all of our projects and their tangata whenua can take part in, so it makes sense to wait until it is safe to do so. We will continue to think outside the box to find opportunities to learn and share knowledge to continue the momentum for the kaupapa.”

 

Notes

About Te Rūnanga o Ngāti Awa and the Korehāhā Whakahau project

Te Rūnanga o Ngāti Awa is the mandated entity, recognised by the Crown as a representative of Ngāti Awa, to manage the collective affairs of the members of the Ngāti Awa tribe. It is responsible for representing the interests of Ngāti Awa and managing the tribe’s collective taonga and resources.

Korehāhā Whakahau is an innovative and aspirational project, which is administered by Te Rūnanga o Ngāti Awa. It is the first Iwi-led Predator Free 2050 project and seeks to eradicate possums from approximately 4700ha of land within the rohe of Ngāti Awa, including Whakatāne, Ōhope and Ōhiwa Harbour. Over a five-year period, the project will contribute to the protection and enhancement of te taiao (environment), create career pathways that build capacity and capability of Ngāti Awa to be kaitiaki in their tribal area.

About Predator Free 2050 Limited

Predator Free 2050 Limited was created to make a significant contribution to the New Zealand government’s goal of eradicating possums, stoats and rats by 2050. We work collaboratively with numerous organisations and groups to bring pest eradication at scale to mainland Aotearoa New Zealand. We do this by creating co-funding arrangements that enable large-scale predator control and eradication projects, developing new tools and knowledge to support those projects, and driving the breakthrough science to fill the gaps in our predator eradication capability. Predator Free 2050 Limited is a Crown-owned company and a registered charity.

 

