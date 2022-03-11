Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

New Zealand And The Netherlands Welcome New Information Sharing Agreement

Friday, 11 March 2022, 9:07 am
Press Release: New Zealand Customs Service

New Zealand and the Netherlands welcome the Agreement between New Zealand and the Kingdom of the Netherlands on Mutual Administrative Assistance in Customs Matters Agreement (CMAA) that was signed on Thursday March 10 in Wellington.

The CMAA will provide access to important information and intelligence held by the Netherlands and New Zealand, which will assist in strengthening our border systems and preventing harm from reaching the respective countries.

“As the Netherlands is a major logistical hub, our Dutch colleagues have a good understanding on how criminals seek to exploit international supply chains. Without this bilateral agreement, there are constraints on what information can be shared,” says Jamie Bamford, Deputy Chief Executive - International and Governance at New Zealand Customs.

“It is pleasing news that this agreement will now enable us to access the right information so we can work collectively to minimise the flow of illicit goods and material across our borders.”

Although COVID-19 travel restrictions has had some effect on supply chains, it has not reduced the threat posed by transnational organised criminal groups to communities and to our economy as they have continued to adapt their methods to smuggle drugs across borders.

“From the international trends we are seeing, it is critical that New Zealand engages with countries like the Netherlands to undermine criminal networks that operate internationally.”

“With the expert intelligence of the Dutch, and through the agreement, we will strengthen our relationship, further supporting Customs’ offshore disruption efforts. In doing so, this will ultimately help protect our whānau (families) and communities,” Mr Bamford says.

“We look forward to positive outcomes this agreement will bring to both countries.”

