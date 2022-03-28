Goff’s UK Appointment Would Be Astonishing While Corruption Investigation Continues

It would be an astonishing snub to the UK if Cabinet signs off on a diplomatic appointment for Phil Goff while he is still being investigated for corruption by Serious Fraud Office, says the New Zealand Taxpayers’ Union.

Union spokesman Jordan Williams says, “It seems like the Government, the media, and even the Opposition are trying to memory-hole the fact that Phil Goff is currently being investigated for electoral corruption over an alleged failure to declare election donations apparently linked to the CCP.”

“While Christchurch Mayor Lianne Dalziel was cleared for a similar allegation in a matter of months, Phil Goff’s investigation has lingered on for more than two years. What’s going on?”

“It beggars belief that Cabinet would even consider the London gig while the stench of Chinese electoral fraud is still hanging over Goff’s head. It would have to be the first time someone was ever appointed as an ambassador or high commissioner while being investigated for a criminal offence.”

“New Zealand currently has a good reputation within the international diplomatic community. That reputation is vital to our achieving high quality trade deals and security arrangements. Let’s not put it at risk.”

