Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Are We Investing In A Bandaid Or A Solution? Green Bins Are A Win, But Food Waste Reduction Has To Be The End Goal

Friday, 29 April 2022, 10:31 am
Press Release: NZ Food Waste Champions

With an estimated $1 billion worth of food being thrown to waste in Aotearoa each year, the New Zealand Food Waste Champions 12.3 is calling on the government to go harder on reducing food waste as part of its Transforming Recycling proposals, currently out for public consultation.

Transforming Recycling seeks public feedback on three proposals that aim to transform how waste is viewed and managed for the future, including requiring businesses to separate their food waste over time. But will this really transform how New Zealanders’ see and treat surplus food and food waste in the first place, or merely how we dispose of food once it’s discarded?

The NZ Food Waste Champions 12.3 was established to progress Aotearoa towards the United Nations Sustainable Development Goal 12.3 to halve food waste globally by 2030. Chairperson Associate Professor Miranda Mirosa says that while the Champions welcome the aims of the current consultation, it doesn’t go far enough when it comes to reducing food waste or having surplus in the first place.

“There’s no question that New Zealand needs reform to help reduce waste and emissions from waste, and importantly, to help change behaviour around what we as individuals and businesses do with our food and other resources,” says Miranda Mirosa.

“However, just asking businesses to separate their food waste, or signalling household green bins at some point in the future, isn’t enough.

“What good is separation if surplus food and waste isn’t reduced overall? What good is separation if surplus food isn’t getting to Kiwis who are living in poverty and need food for their families? What is the true impact this will have on how we use our resources, on emissions created from production, transport and diversion, on the time invested in growing and preparing food that ends in the bin, on the missed opportunity of feeding people in need and overall, of ensuring that avoidable food waste ceases to exist?”

Mandating food waste diversion for business is a big win towards the UN’s Sustainable Development Goal 12.3 to halve food waste by 2030. Separating food waste will help identify the problem - if you don’t measure it you can’t manage it. However Mirosa says that diversion mandates must be accompanied by reduction mandates, and that the food waste hierarchy has to better support secondary uses of surplus food like food rescue.

“At least 25 per cent of food waste in landfill is from businesses. Moving food from a red bin to a green bin is a good start but it’s a bandaid, not a solution. It doesn’t influence upstream behaviour which is where we need to see true change,” says Miranda Mirosa.

“Individuals and businesses must no longer see the valuable resource of food as waste; mindsets need to be changed higher up the decision making chain, not just when choosing which bin to use. It is no longer a question of if Kiwis need to focus on food waste to reduce our emissions and feed our people, but how we are supported to do so.”

The NZ Food Waste Champions makes three key recommendations to better enable New Zealand to reduce food waste:

Support for businesses and organisations like food rescue to build capacity and capabilities, provide cost effective diversion options, accessible processing facilities or shared collection services for small businesses.

Increased focus on reduction and avoidance of surplus food and waste first, in line with the food waste hierarchy.

An emphasis on local solutions and local diversion in line with the food waste hierarchy that further reduces emissions and increases the lifecycle of food, such as local food rescue over a composter in a different region.

“Individuals and businesses alike need support in how to reduce, how to measure and how to manage their food waste in order for Aotearoa to be on the right path to seeing food as a valuable resource, and reducing waste overall,” says Miranda Mirosa.

The Transforming Recycling consultation closes on Sunday, 8 May.

© Scoop Media

Support the news you love

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Get our free pānui
Find more from NZ Food Waste Champions on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Parker’s Tax Plan And Musk’s Twitter Purchase


Such is our devotion to the ordinary Kiwi battler, we ruthlessly tax the wages they earn and the stuff they buy, while letting people who amass wealth from speculative investment (and stash it in trusts) to go on their merry way, largely untroubled by the tax department. In the latest round of this dance of injustice, Inland Revenue has been told by its Minister to go forth and gather more robust data on the sources, extent, and locations of personal wealth in this country. In oh… Maybe five years or so, a Tax Principles Tax will have enshrined the findings...
More>>



 
 

Government: Supporting Communities To Prepare For Climate Impacts
From today New Zealanders can have their say on a proposed National Adaptation Plan to help communities across the country adapt to the unavoidable impacts of climate change... More>>

David Parker: Shining A Light On Unfairness In Our Tax System
Those coming here expecting announcements of new tax policy will be disappointed. None are being made. We have no secret plan to introduce a CGT nor a wealth tax or a deemed income tax, nor others... More>>


National: U-turn Coming For Discriminatory Rotorua Local Bill?
Willie Jackson’s comments today on the discriminatory Rotorua District Council bill suggest Labour is rightly considering a U-turn, National’s Justice spokesperson Paul Goldsmith says... More>>


Government: Port Safety Under The Spotlight
The health and safety practices at our nation’s ports will be investigated as part of a range of actions taken by the Minister for Workplace Relations and Safety in response to two deaths in the space of a week... More>>



TradeMe: Rents Follow Inflation’s Lead And Grow By 7 Per Cent
The national median weekly rent jumped 7 per cent year-on-year to reach $575 in March, matching the record-high annual inflation growth in Q1 reported by the Reserve Bank last week, according to Trade Me’s latest March Rental Price Index... More>>

Government: Commissioners Reappointed To Tauranga City Council
Local Government Minister Nanaia Mahuta today announced the reappointment of four commissioners to the Tauranga City Council.
“As the Council continues to face substantial infrastructure and funding challenges, it is clear that ensuring certainty for Tauranga is more important than ever... More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 