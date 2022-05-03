Future Of Remaining MIQ Facilities

The closure of the four remaining MIQ facilities will be brought forward due to very low numbers using the facilities.

Currently just 95 people are using 54 rooms (32 isolation and 22 quarantine) across four hotels. A decision has been made in principle to wind these up by August 2022.

“Four MIQ facilities were originally planned to operate until December 2022 at the latest. MIQ is now only being used in very limited circumstances,” said Head of MIQ Andy Milne.

“There is no longer a requirement for anyone arriving in New Zealand to enter MIQ. In addition, demand for MIQ from community cases, particularly during the Omicron peak in Auckland has been lower than anticipated.

“Given the lack of demand, it has been decided that the decommissioning of the final four facilities will be brought forward.

“We know this is an unsettling time for our workers and will do everything possible to ensure they are well looked after. The commitment from all our facilities and workers throughout this time has been extraordinary and we can’t thank them enough.

“The MIQ workforce has helped almost 230,000 travellers return home. They have also cared for more than 5,000 community cases.

“MIQ workers have been at the frontline of keeping COVID-19 out of New Zealand, and they have made considerable personal sacrifices to make sure the wider community is safe.”

Planning continues for a national quarantine service to ensure the government is prepared for any future variants or threats.

