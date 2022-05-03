Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Future Of Remaining MIQ Facilities

Tuesday, 3 May 2022, 3:01 pm
Press Release: Ministry of Business Innovation and Employment

The closure of the four remaining MIQ facilities will be brought forward due to very low numbers using the facilities.

Currently just 95 people are using 54 rooms (32 isolation and 22 quarantine) across four hotels. A decision has been made in principle to wind these up by August 2022.

“Four MIQ facilities were originally planned to operate until December 2022 at the latest. MIQ is now only being used in very limited circumstances,” said Head of MIQ Andy Milne.

“There is no longer a requirement for anyone arriving in New Zealand to enter MIQ. In addition, demand for MIQ from community cases, particularly during the Omicron peak in Auckland has been lower than anticipated.

“Given the lack of demand, it has been decided that the decommissioning of the final four facilities will be brought forward.

“We know this is an unsettling time for our workers and will do everything possible to ensure they are well looked after. The commitment from all our facilities and workers throughout this time has been extraordinary and we can’t thank them enough.

“The MIQ workforce has helped almost 230,000 travellers return home. They have also cared for more than 5,000 community cases.

“MIQ workers have been at the frontline of keeping COVID-19 out of New Zealand, and they have made considerable personal sacrifices to make sure the wider community is safe.”

Planning continues for a national quarantine service to ensure the government is prepared for any future variants or threats.

© Scoop Media

Support the news you love

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Get our free pānui
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Political Can-kicking, And The “Louie Louie” Saga


One of the more infuriating aspects of the current political debate is the way the National Party says it would be more rigorous, and more thriftily efficient in running social programmes that - left to its own devices – a National government would never have funded at all in the first place. From mental health to education, National is posturing as an inherently better manager of stuff that it totally neglected to do when it had the chance...
More>>



 
 

Infrastructure Commission: NZ’s First Infrastructure Strategy Sets A Path For A Thriving Aotearoa
The New Zealand Infrastructure Commission, Te Waihanga says New Zealand’s first long-term Infrastructure Strategy, sets a vision for how New Zealand’s infrastructure can lay a foundation for the people... More>>



Budget 2022: Invests To Keep Kiwi Kids In Class And Learning
The Government is committed to improving student attendance at school and kura, Education Minister Chris Hipkins and Associate Education Minister Jan Tinetti said in a pre-Budget announcement today... More>>

Government: Council Ownership Of Waters Entities Confirmed
The Government has confirmed local council ownership and strengthened local voice by accepting the vast majority of the Three Waters Working Group recommendations on representation... More>>

ALSO:



PM Speech: New Zealand US Business Summit
Can I please acknowledge our co-chairs today Fran O’Sullivan and Michael Barnett. US Ambassador to New Zealand Tom Udall. The Minister for Trade and Export Growth Damien O’Connor... More>>


Government: Port Safety Under The Spotlight
The health and safety practices at our nation’s ports will be investigated as part of a range of actions taken by the Minister for Workplace Relations and Safety in response to two deaths in the space of a week... More>>



TradeMe: Rents Follow Inflation’s Lead And Grow By 7 Per Cent
The national median weekly rent jumped 7 per cent year-on-year to reach $575 in March, matching the record-high annual inflation growth in Q1 reported by the Reserve Bank last week, according to Trade Me’s latest March Rental Price Index... More>>


work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 