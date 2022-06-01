Minister Mahuta Praises Council For Its Visionary Three Waters Leadership

First-of-their-kind upgrades to Horowhenua water systems benefitting 13 marae were celebrated at Horowhenua District Council Chambers on May 30, a project ensuring a bright future for Horowhenua iwi/hapū and community alike.

Local Government Minister Nanaia Mahuta spoke at the celebration alongside Taumata Arowai CEO Bill Bayfield, Horowhenua Mayor Bernie Wanden and marae leaders.

“It was important for me to be here to acknowledge what is being achieved alongside Council and marae” Minister Mahuta said. “It’s an important proof point of the work I’ve been doing over the last 4-5 years. The policy work, the analysis and all the things that get done in Wellington is underscored by what really matters, and how we make things happen - and that’s the partnership that the Council and iwi have undertaken.”

All Horowhenua marae have received upgrades to their wastewater, stormwater and drinking water services. Twenty-three 30,000L water tanks have been installed alongside nine new drinking water and UV filtration systems. Funding is also being sought for electric backup generators, ensuring uninterrupted water supply and safe drinking water, in the event of a power cut or emergency situation. The upgrades highlight the significance of marae as community hubs and the importance of having well equipped facilities to meet the needs of the people.

“We all know that our marae around the country are vital in terms of providing a sense of community. In the event of a natural disaster and with challenges like COVID-19 we see our marae become community centres. When we ensure that marae have all the infrastructure that is required to enable them to operate effectively as community centres, the future looks very bright.” continued Minister Mahuta.

Funding for the upgrades came from the Central Government Three Waters Stimulus package. Horowhenua District Council allocated $520,000 of the funding to improve water, stormwater and wastewater at marae across the district.

Mr Bayfield said “What I have seen in the eyes and smiles of the people is that this is a project which has a recipe which ought to spread across the whole motu like wildfire. This is absolutely perfect.”

Kerurū Marae representative Te Kenehi Teira shared this sentiment and said “The future looks bright, thank you for investing in our children and future generations.”

Marae across the district participated in the project, including Kohuturoa, Kawiu, Wehi Wehi, Tukorehe, Tūmatanui (Hikitanga), Ngātokowaru, Kerurū, Matau, Huia, Whakawehi (Poutu), Motuiti, Paranui and Kikopiri.

The event also celebrated the Matauranga Māori Scholarship initiative. The unique Te Ao Māori scholarships are the result of a partnership between local iwi/hapū and Council. They support five local rangatahi to study engineering or environmental science at university and bring this knowledge and experience back to the district.

Mayor Bernie Wanden said “Ensuring water services are equitable for communities is a priority for Council. Working with mana whenua to enhance Three Waters Infrastructure at local marae has been rewarding on many levels – not least the relationship Council staff have developed with marae leaders. We’re proud that this project along with empowering rangatahi through the Matauranga Māori Scholarship initiative are two of the ways in which we’ve used Three Waters Stimulus Funding.”

Speakers at the celebration also paid homage to former Horowhenua District Council Chief Executive David Clapperton whose shared vision with iwi/hapū leaders was the genesis for both projects.

© Scoop Media

