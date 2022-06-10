Te Tai Tokerau Principals Applaud The Government’s Attendance Strategy

“Te Tai Tokerau Principals have applauded the Government’s strategy on attendance, led by Minister Tinetti,” said Pat Newman, President of the Tai Tokerau Principals’ Association.

“Today, Minister Tinetti left her own electorate campaign in Tauranga to fly back to Wellington and address over 100 regional Principals at their annual strategy meeting, so that she could capture their feedback,” said Newman.

“She used her time to canvass principals’ views on the strategy. This is in stark contrast with the politically opportunistic criticism voiced by the new National Education Spokesperson, who hasn’t bothered to talk to any principals and showed profound ignorance of the issues surrounding school attendance,” he said.

It was so pleasing to see Minister Tinetti willing to listen to feedback from the profession and adapt the strategy accordingly. One change we can be assured of is that the Ministry will run a national media strategy to support schools to locate and re-engage the young people currently lost to the system,” he concluded.

