Job Ads Continue To Rise: SEEK NZ’s May 2022 Employment Report

Replicating the growth reported last month, national job ads rose 3% m/m and 15% y/y, according to the latest SEEK Employment data. This makes May the third consecutive month of record job ads for SEEK NZ. Applications per job ad fell 4% m/m.

Job ad trends also highlight a growing demand for workers in permanent roles over temporary ones, with the number of full-time roles now 49% higher than May 2019, while Contract/Temporary roles have not recovered from the pandemic in the same way, dropping 35% compared to the same time three years ago.

Rob Clark, Country Manager, SEEK NZ, comments: “Job ads continue to grow to record heights, and interestingly, there has also been an increase in the number of full-time

roles being advertised, compared to part-time, casual or temporary roles.

“Before the pandemic, full-time roles made up around 74% of all roles advertised on SEEK. In 2021, this grew to 78% of roles and so far in 2022 full-time makes up 81% of all roles being advertised.

“While the pandemic saw many kiwis reassessing how much of their life was spent at work, it appears as though businesses are keener than ever to secure talent in full-time roles, perhaps with the lure of flexibility and hybrid working as a compromise.”

STATE OF THE NATION

Job ads were at record levels for the third consecutive month in May

Job ads rose 3% month-on-month (m/m), which was 15% higher year-on-year (y/y)

Applications per job ad fell by 4% m/m.

STATE OF THE REGIONS

Ten regions recorded m/m job ad growth, including Auckland (+3%) and Waikato (+4%)

• The regions recording the greatest m/m growth were Southland (+10%) and Canterbury (+7%).

STATE OF THE INDUSTRIES

The three industries responsible for driving the most m/m growth were Retail & Consumer Products (+13%), Hospitality & Tourism (+14%) and Community Services & Development (+14%)

Information & Communication Technology roles remained steady m/m and Manufacturing, Transport & Logistics roles declined 1%.

Please find more information in the attached report.

https://img.scoop.co.nz/media/pdfs/2206/SEEK_NZ_Employment_Report_May_2022_1.pdf

