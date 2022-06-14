Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Job Ads Continue To Rise: SEEK NZ’s May 2022 Employment Report

Tuesday, 14 June 2022, 9:50 am
Press Release: SEEK New Zealand

Replicating the growth reported last month, national job ads rose 3% m/m and 15% y/y, according to the latest SEEK Employment data. This makes May the third consecutive month of record job ads for SEEK NZ. Applications per job ad fell 4% m/m.

Job ad trends also highlight a growing demand for workers in permanent roles over temporary ones, with the number of full-time roles now 49% higher than May 2019, while Contract/Temporary roles have not recovered from the pandemic in the same way, dropping 35% compared to the same time three years ago.

Rob Clark, Country Manager, SEEK NZ, comments: “Job ads continue to grow to record heights, and interestingly, there has also been an increase in the number of full-time

roles being advertised, compared to part-time, casual or temporary roles.

“Before the pandemic, full-time roles made up around 74% of all roles advertised on SEEK. In 2021, this grew to 78% of roles and so far in 2022 full-time makes up 81% of all roles being advertised.

“While the pandemic saw many kiwis reassessing how much of their life was spent at work, it appears as though businesses are keener than ever to secure talent in full-time roles, perhaps with the lure of flexibility and hybrid working as a compromise.”

STATE OF THE NATION

Job ads were at record levels for the third consecutive month in May

Job ads rose 3% month-on-month (m/m), which was 15% higher year-on-year (y/y)

Applications per job ad fell by 4% m/m.

STATE OF THE REGIONS

Ten regions recorded m/m job ad growth, including Auckland (+3%) and Waikato (+4%)

• The regions recording the greatest m/m growth were Southland (+10%) and Canterbury (+7%).

STATE OF THE INDUSTRIES

The three industries responsible for driving the most m/m growth were Retail & Consumer Products (+13%), Hospitality & Tourism (+14%) and Community Services & Development (+14%)

Information & Communication Technology roles remained steady m/m and Manufacturing, Transport & Logistics roles declined 1%.

Please find more information in the attached report.

https://img.scoop.co.nz/media/pdfs/2206/SEEK_NZ_Employment_Report_May_2022_1.pdf

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On The Flaws In National’s Pet Solution To Gangs And Poverty


In the 50 years since Norm Kirk first promised to take the bikes off the bikies, our politicians have tried again and again to win votes by promising to crack down on gangs. Canterbury University academic Jarrod Gilbert (an expert on New Zealand’s gang culture) recently gave chapter and verse on the decades of political posturing about gangs – led by the likes of Mike Moore and others - and the paltry outcomes, which have consistently been ineffectual. In today’s political climate, Gilbert’s research into the 1990s political panic about gangs still remains highly relevant...
More>>



 
 


Speaker: Statement From Trevor Mallard
“On Friday I advised the Governor General of my intention to resign from the position of Speaker of the House of Representatives in August,” Trevor Mallard said. “I have had the honour of being unanimously elected three times... More>>

ALSO:



National: Proposes New Powers To Tackle Gangs
A National Government would ban gang patches in public places and give Police new powers to tackle gangs, Opposition Leader Christopher Luxon said today... More>>


Health: Government Takes Bowel Cancer Programme Nationwide
The Government’s lifesaving bowel-screening programme is now available across the whole country, Health Minister Andrew Little said today... More>>



Minister Of Defence: Addresses Premier Defence Summit On Climate Security
Defence Minister Peeni Henare joined a panel of Defence Ministers to discuss climate security at the 19th Annual Shangri-La Dialogue in Singapore today... More>>


Government: Māori Electoral Option Bill Removes Barriers To Voting For Māori
Justice Minister Kris Faafoi has announced that the Māori Electoral Option will be changed to allow Māori voters to switch electoral rolls at any time. The bill is expected to be introduced to the House in the coming weeks... More>>


Electoral Commission: Voting Starts In The Tauranga By-election
Voting gets underway tomorrow in the Tauranga by-election to choose a new local member of Parliament. ‘If you’re enrolled in the Tauranga electorate, you can vote at an advance voting place from Saturday 4 June... More>>

