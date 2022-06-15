Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Labour And National Both "Window Dressing" On Policing

Wednesday, 15 June 2022, 9:07 am
Column: Peter Dunne

National has dismissed Chris Hipkins’ appointment as Minister of Police as “window dressing for the public.” According to its Police spokesperson, Mark Mitchell, National considers Hipkins’ appointment owes more to the fact he is the government’s “fix-it” man, being brought in to tidy up a portfolio where things have not been going well, than a signal of real change, because Labour is still “soft on crime.” By contrast, according to Mitchell, National is “deeply passionate about” taking a strong response to current mounting gang activity.

He may have a point. After all, the Prime Minister’s announcement of Hipkins’ appointment focused more on the need to get the policing “narrative” (euphemistic Labour language for its spin message) back on track, than new policy initiatives to deal with the law-and-order issues people are currently concerned about. The one message she should have taken on board from all the criticism of the government’s perceived soft approach to policing over the last eighteen months is that people are tiring of the “narrative” – they simply want serious, workable solutions which will keep them and their families safe.

Unfortunately for National, its own policy response to what is happening at present has fallen into the same “window dressing” trap. Its “narrative” is focused more on reinforcing its credentials as tough on law-and-order, both to keep its own more conservative voters onside, and the even more hard-line ACT Party at bay. The centre piece of its recent policy announcement was to ban completely the wearing of gang patches in public, because that would prevent gangs from swaggering, and intimidating the public the way they do at present.

But the wearing of gang patches is already banned in government buildings, courts and hospitals, with apparent minimal effect, so it is hard to see a more widespread ban achieving much more, let alone being complied with. In any case, the public will quickly tire of the Police rushing up to corner dairies to arrest gang members wearing their patches while they buy cigarettes or convenience foods.

National also wants to make it illegal for a gang member with serious convictions to access firearms or be on a property where firearms may be. While it sounds good and tough, it is essentially reactive, and will be very difficult to enforce. Equally problematic are National’s proposed dispersal, notices, whereby a gang member (presumably not wearing a patch and therefore so much harder to identify correctly) can be ordered to leave a public area for up to seven days. Most impractical and unenforceable of all are National’s proposed Consorting Prohibition notices (reminiscent of apartheid-era South Africa’s notorious banning orders) whereby a “known gang offender” can be banned from associating or communicating with other gang members for up to three years.

The superficiality and potential unenforceability of these measures is breath-taking. Together, they look like “window dressing” in the extreme, designed more to bolster National’s law-and-order credentials than make an effective impact.

While Labour has clearly misread the depth of public anxiety about the increase in gang activity and the threat to public safety random drive-by shootings pose, the answer does not lie in kneejerk, neo-populist solutions of the kind National is now proposing. In what may have been intended as only a throwaway line, The Prime Minister, earlier this week, said the government would welcome any ideas National has about resolving the current gang problem. It might therefore be a smart move now for Hipkins, early in his new role, to call National’s bluff, and invite Mitchell to join him in trying to develop a durable and workable bipartisan response.

Having railed for so long at what it regarded as Labour’s inadequate response, “deeply passionate” National would find it very difficult to turn down such an invitation and still be taken seriously. For its part, Labour would have to swallow its “we always know best” pride if it were to listen to other options. Sadly, both parties have spent too much time looking in their respective ideological mirrors to ensure they have the “right” positioning on the issue, and not enough time listening to the public about what it would like to see done.

Meantime, the drive-by shootings, and other gang activities look set to continue while the politicians throw names at each other. While that carries on, little in the way of meaningful solutions is likely. Yet Hipkins and Mitchell can show real leadership by setting aside their differences and working constructively together to reach purposeful solutions. But only if they are both of a genuine mind to do so.

© Scoop Media

Join Scoop Citizen

Scoop is a champion of independent journalism and open publishing - informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from a wide range of sectors. Join us and support the publication of trustworthy, relevant, public interest news, freely accessible to all New Zealanders:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Peter Dunne on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On The Flaws In National’s Pet Solution To Gangs And Poverty


In the 50 years since Norm Kirk first promised to take the bikes off the bikies, our politicians have tried again and again to win votes by promising to crack down on gangs. Canterbury University academic Jarrod Gilbert (an expert on New Zealand’s gang culture) recently gave chapter and verse on the decades of political posturing about gangs – led by the likes of Mike Moore and others - and the paltry outcomes, which have consistently been ineffectual. In today’s political climate, Gilbert’s research into the 1990s political panic about gangs still remains highly relevant...
More>>



 
 

Government: PM Ardern Shares Warm Meeting With Samoa PM
Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern had a warm and productive meeting with Samoa Prime Minister Fiamē Naomi Mata’afa in Wellington, today... More>>


Speaker: Statement From Trevor Mallard
“On Friday I advised the Governor General of my intention to resign from the position of Speaker of the House of Representatives in August,” Trevor Mallard said. “I have had the honour of being unanimously elected three times... More>>

ALSO:



National: Proposes New Powers To Tackle Gangs
A National Government would ban gang patches in public places and give Police new powers to tackle gangs, Opposition Leader Christopher Luxon said today... More>>


Judge Frances Eivers: Role Of Children's Commissioner Under Threat
How can we trust our democratic process when people’s voices are ignored?
Against the will of the public, Parliament’s Social Services and Community Select Committee has pushed the Oversight... More>>

Minister Of Defence: Addresses Premier Defence Summit On Climate Security
Defence Minister Peeni Henare joined a panel of Defence Ministers to discuss climate security at the 19th Annual Shangri-La Dialogue in Singapore today... More>>


Government: Māori Electoral Option Bill Removes Barriers To Voting For Māori
Justice Minister Kris Faafoi has announced that the Māori Electoral Option will be changed to allow Māori voters to switch electoral rolls at any time. The bill is expected to be introduced to the House in the coming weeks... More>>


work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 