Prisoners Have Rights Too

Social Justice Aotearoa CEO Jackie Foster says the use of CCTV cameras in showers and toilets by Corrections is disgraceful.

“We do not care what offence someone has committed, they still have the right to their privacy and dignity, and to take that away from anyone is wrong.

“We at Social Justice Aotearoa absolutely believe there needs to be consequences for actions, but Corrections should not have the right to blatantly invade the personal privacy of the people that they are supposed to care for and look after.

“The sooner that we as a society understand that 99.9% of prisoners will at some stage be released back into the community, the sooner we can work towards ensuring our corrections facilities are a humane space so that we as a country will be better off as a whole,” Jackie Foster said.

© Scoop Media

