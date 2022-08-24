Prisoners Have Rights Too
Wednesday, 24 August 2022, 10:43 am
Press Release: Social Justice Aotearoa
Social Justice Aotearoa
CEO Jackie Foster says the use of CCTV
cameras in showers and toilets by Corrections is
disgraceful.
“We do not care what offence someone
has committed, they still have the right to their privacy
and dignity, and to take that away from anyone is
wrong.
“We at Social Justice Aotearoa absolutely
believe there needs to be consequences for actions, but
Corrections should not have the right to blatantly invade
the personal privacy of the people that they are supposed to
care for and look after.
“The sooner that we as a
society understand that 99.9% of prisoners will at some
stage be released back into the community, the sooner we can
work towards ensuring our corrections facilities are a
humane space so that we as a country will be better off as a
whole,” Jackie Foster
said.
