Listening To You – Lower Rates And Fixing Our Infrastructure

Nathan Meyer, who is standing in the 2022 Wellington City Council elections for Motukairangi/Eastern General Ward is focused on bringing rates under control and reviewing all spending to ensure no wastage of money or resources.

Meyer says that, if elected, he will ensure that Council prioritises spending on essential services rather than ‘nice-to-haves’. That means focusing first on our neglected infrastructure.

“I will bring the same discipline to Council that I did to my own business. Councillors need to spend ratepayers’ money as if it is their money and not somebody else’s and I don’t believe that has always been the case in recent years,” Meyer says.

“I am standing for Council because, like most Wellingtonians, I don’t believe Wellington is living up to its full potential. I am passionate about ensuring this changes and Wellington gets back on track, concentrating on core services. I believe that Wellington can do better and want to help make that happen.”

He says he was asked to stand by people who know him as someone who can get things done.

What I stand for:

Focus on keeping rates under control and reviewing all spending to ensure no wastage of money or resources.

Wellington needs to move forward and now is not the time for any more big ‘nice-to-have’ projects.

Spending on core council services with an emphasis on fixing infrastructure.

Creating an open and approachable council that has a can-do and how can we help attitude.

Transport options for all - walking, cycling, public transport, and cars all have a place in our city.

About me

I have lived in Wellington my entire life (in the Eastern suburbs for over 20 years) and have a background in hospitality. In 2004, I started Carrello del Gelato, which I grew into a business selling across New Zealand and exporting to Singapore. Having sold that business earlier this year, I now have the opportunity and time to stand for the Council.

I have served six years on the Miramar Central School Board, looking after the property and finance portfolios. One of the highlights was arranging funding and construction of the school bike track.

I was recently re-elected as Chairman of Body Corporate, looking after an industrial site in Rongotai.

