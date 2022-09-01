Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Auckland Pair Sentenced For Trying To Sell Crayfish Online Taken From Māhia

Thursday, 1 September 2022, 10:15 am
Press Release: Ministry For Primary Industries

An Auckland pair caught with 222 crayfish from Māhia that they intended to sell on the black market have been sentenced to five months Community Detention and 140 hours Community work.

It’s illegal to sell recreationally caught seafood. The daily catch limit for crayfish in the Hawke’s Bay area is six per person.

Following a successful prosecution by the Ministry for Primary Industries, Kim Te Ohorere Ormond-Daniel (24) and Edmond Taena Angell (24) were sentenced in the Papakura District Court on Monday 29 August. They pleaded guilty to seven joint charges under the Fisheries Act, including a charge of previously selling 277 spiny red crayfish online.

“We’re grateful to the Police for alerting us to this offending. During our inquiries the pair admitted they had come down to Māhia to pick up crayfish to sell in Auckland through online Facebook chat groups for between $20 and $80 a crayfish.

“Māhia crayfish are under pressure and when MPI finds evidence of people taking more than their share we will hold them to account. This kind of offending affects the sustainability of this taonga species which needs to be looked after for current and future generations,” says MPI Regional manager fisheries compliance, Tyrone Robinson.

In July 2020, police stopped a vehicle the pair were driving at a checkpoint in Northern Hawke’s Bay. They noticed the inside smelled strongly of seafood and called in Fishery Officers, who inspected the vehicle, finding four bins of crayfish including 193 spiny red of which 34 were undersize. They also found 29 undersize pack horse crayfish, two crayfish carrying eggs and one with a broken pleural spine.

Additionally, the MPI investigation uncovered evidence of past online black-market sales of 277 additional crayfish by the pair.

“One of the defendants admitted they had done this run before – taking crayfish from Māhia, and our investigation found evidence of previous online black-market sales by them.

“We expect this sentence sends a strong message of deterrence to others who might be tempted to sell recreationally caught crayfish on the black market – you will be prosecuted,” says Robinson.

The court also ordered the pair’s vehicle that was used to transport the crayfish be forfeited to the Crown.

MPI encourages people to report suspected illegal fishing activity through the Ministry's 0800 4 POACHER number (0800 47 62 24).

© Scoop Media

Join Scoop Citizen

Scoop is a champion of independent journalism and open publishing - informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from a wide range of sectors. Join us and support the publication of trustworthy, relevant, public interest news, freely accessible to all New Zealanders:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Ministry For Primary Industries on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Labour’s Self-inflicted Kiwisaver Disaster


In years to come, the Great Kiwisaver Fees Fiasco is going to be taught in schools as a lesson in political mis-management. To put it mildly, the government did not front foot the significant change it was making to require all Kiwisaver providers to pay GST on the fees they charge for their financial services. The change envisaged would have delivered it an annual $225 million in extra GST from 2026 onwards and – if the GST component was passed on entirely to the public – the modelling indicated that this would reduce their savings by billions over the next 50 years...
More>>




 
 

Government: GST Proposal For KiwiSaver Fees Will Not Go Ahead
The Government will not proceed with a proposal to standardise the application of GST to fees and services of managed fund providers... More>>

Government: New Expectations To Empower Survivors Of National Disasters
Minister Responsible for Pike River Re-entry Andrew Little has joined survivors of some of Aotearoa New Zealand’s most significant national disasters to launch new expectations for how the public service will learn from the mistakes of the past and do better for survivors... More>>


Government: New Chairperson For The Human Rights Review Tribunal
Sarah Eyre, of Wellington, has been appointed as the new Chairperson of the Human Rights Review Tribunal, Associate Minister of Justice Aupito William Sio announced today... More>>

Local Government: Guide To Getting To Know Your Local Body Candidates
Local Government New Zealand (LGNZ) is revealing some tips and tricks for voters to get to know candidates ahead of the elections this year. “Local body elections typically have low voter turnout... More>>



Government: Refinements Made To Cost Of Living Payment Screening Tests
Inland Revenue is refining the screening tests for eligibility for the Cost of Living Payments ahead of the second payment being made from 1 September... More>>

ALSO:


Green Party: Fight Still On For Ocean Protection
Negotiations on a UN Ocean Treaty have just concluded without an agreement, but momentum for action is building and the Green Party is calling on the Government to pull out all the stops to conclude talks before the end of the year... More>>


work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 