Recruitment Industry Body Welcomes Mature Leadership of MBIE Following Suspension of Government Talent Acquisition Tender

The peak industry body for recruitment, staffing and talent acquisition in New Zealand, RCSA, has warmly welcomed MBIE’s decision to suspend its All-of-Government Talent Acquisition Services Tender (AoG tender) to consult further with industry around its commercial model.

RCSA CEO, Charles Cameron, said it was a sign of mature and responsible leadership for MBIE to admit that they hadn’t got the process right, and for them to respond positively to industry concerns, rather than simply bunker down and ignore the voices calling for a more balanced approach.

RCSA member firms had been very disappointed by the model proposed within the tender documents and expressed strong concern that the Government did not fully understand its implications for the supply of talent in a tight labour market.

“Recruitment and staffing firms, many of whom are already significant suppliers to the government, were dumbfounded by the model proposed. Their greatest surprise was to see such significant change developed without consulting the sector on its potential to impact supply of talent,” said Charles.

“Right now, New Zealand is experiencing the greatest talent crisis in its history and Government is a lead driver of demand. It has never been more important to ensure that Government’s settings for acquiring talent make them an attractive client for staffing firms in a highly competitive market,” he said.

“We warmly welcome today’s announcement that the Government will suspend the tender to consult further with the industry. RCSA members consider themselves important partners to Government and are driven to deliver quality and value in the services they provide,” said Charles.

“Through this decision to suspend, the Government is prioritising outcomes over process which is most heartening. We look forward to working in partnership with Government in coming weeks to provide insights and advice which we hope will assist in driving better talent outcomes under the tender.”

