Viv Beck Withdraws From The Mayoral Race

Viv Beck has today announced her withdrawal from Auckland’s Mayoral race.

“My decision comes with a heavy heart but given the strength of concern about issues that need addressing across our region, it is important to avoid splitting the centre-right vote,” said Ms Beck.

“I would like to acknowledge the hard work and unwavering support from my team, in particular the quality work on policies to address Aucklander’s concerns. I have also been heartened by the support I have received from people keen to see a different style of leadership governing our region and to those people, including C&R, I say a sincere thank you.”

I am concerned about gross inaccuracies that have been said about me and my campaign and will be reflecting on the impact this type of behaviour has on democracy.

“Overall, I am grateful to have had the opportunity to speak with so many people over the last few months and to hear their views on what needs to be done if we are to realise our region’s full potential.

I’d like to see our region thrive, with a shared vision for a vibrant, inclusive and sustainable future and I look forward to playing my part in making this a reality.”

