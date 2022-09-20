Our Intentions: Looking At Integrity Practices In Central Government Emergency Procurement

We’ve published information on our website about a forthcoming performance audit looking at integrity practices in central government emergency procurement.

During the past three years, particularly in response to Covid-19, a range of goods and services were procured quickly by central government agencies. Procuring goods and services at speed can create integrity risks. We’re looking at how well central government agencies support acting with integrity during emergency procurement processes when they procure goods and services during an emergency.

Our performance audit will, where necessary, recommend actions to help central government agencies improve integrity practices in procurement. Our work is also a chance to highlight good practice that could help other organisations to understand what good integrity practices in procurement look like and what they require.

