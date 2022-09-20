Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Response To Criticism Of Christchurch City Councillors That Voted NO Against Introducing Government Housing Plan

Tuesday, 20 September 2022, 5:35 pm
Opinion: Momentus Public Relations Ltd

In a recent Facebook post (copied below) Christchurch City Councillor Celeste Donovan criticised her colleagues that voted NO against adopting the government’s fast-tracked housing intensification legislation.

She described their NO vote as: “…empty symbolism, politics at its worst, and that it may lead to worse outcomes for those that are concerned about housing intensification.”

In my professional experience, the Councillors that voted ‘NO’: Anne Galloway, Melanie Coker, Yani Johanson, Catherine Chu, Jake McLellan, Phil Mauger, James Gough, Sam MacDonald, Aaron Keown, and Pauline Cotter, made a difficult decision. They did so because they had their communities at heart and displayed the moral courage to recognise that despite the risk of adverse consequences, they weren’t going to be easily intimidated by fear-mongering.

To go with the flow and vote ‘YES’ was in reality the easy decision and required absolutely no courage.

Those councillors that voted ‘NO’ came from across the political spectrum and displayed fortitude.

While they may have felt conflicted regarding political party affiliations, on this occasion, the evidence cannot be denied. 'NO' councillors have been vindicated in their stance with the announcement in today’s media that, ''the government was always open to considering sensible suggestions'' and the opposition's statement that they, too, ''were open to sensible suggestions.

Those councillors that voted YES clearly failed to grasp lesson 101 of basic politics which is that everything is negotiable!

The greater courage was displayed by those councillors who voted ‘NO’ and who put their communities and city ahead of party politics.

DISCLOSURE: Momentus PR has been representing former Christchurch City Councillors, Helen Broughton & Barbara Stewart in their opposition to the Housing Intensification Bill. We have also provided pro bono support to the Christchurch Civic Trust and to Greg Partridge with his facilitation of 17 Christchurch Residents Groups.

© Scoop Media

Join Scoop Citizen

Scoop is a champion of independent journalism and open publishing - informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from a wide range of sectors. Join us and support the publication of trustworthy, relevant, public interest news, freely accessible to all New Zealanders:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Momentus Public Relations Ltd on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On The Regal Mourning Marathon


The media coverage of the mourning process for Elizabeth II seems to be as endless as the lines of people waiting patiently to pay their respects. (The British are very good at standing in queues.) New Zealand’s official ten day mourning period ends on Monday, after the state funeral in Westminster Abbey. Yet then – a week later - the special one-off holiday on September 26 will invite us all back into the grief cycle once more...
More>>



 
 


Government: New Investor Migrant Visa Opens
The new Active Investor Plus visa category created to attract high-value investors, has officially opened marking a key milestone in the Government’s Immigration Rebalance strategy... More>>

National: Sam Uffindell Rejoins Caucus
The National Party caucus met today and reinstated Tauranga MP Sam Uffindell, following an independent investigation which found that Mr Uffindell did not engage in the serious behaviour alleged in the media... More>>


National: Bishop Appointed Campaign Chair
The National Party’s 2023 campaign is taking shape with the selection of senior MP Chris Bishop as Campaign Chair for the next General Election, says National Party Leader Christopher Luxon... More>>



NZ Republic: Reignites Head Of State Debate Following Royal Succession
“With the mourning period for the Queen now at an end, it’s time to discuss the future of the monarchy in Aotearoa” said Lewis Holden, campaign chair of New Zealand Republic... More>>



Greens: Govt Must Reunite Afghan Refugees With Their Families
The Green Party is once again calling on the Government to support victims of war, oppression, and violence to reunite with their families and put down roots in Aotearoa New Zealand... More>>


Government: Helping Small Businesses Get Paid On Time
The Government is adding to the support it has offered New Zealand’s small businesses by introducing new measures to help ensure they get paid on time. A Business Payment Practices disclosure regime is being established... More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 