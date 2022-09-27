Consultants Make A Fortune Out Of Timaru Ratepayers
Tuesday, 27 September 2022, 12:07 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Taxpayers' Union
The New Zealand Taxpayers’
Union is calling on the Chief Executive
of Timaru District Council to explain what his staff
actually do, given that so much of their work is
outsourced.
According to a report published
in The Timaru Herald yesterday, Timaru District
Council spent $34 million on 214 consultants between 2018
and 2022.
Taxpayers’ Union spokesman Josh Van
Veen said, “It is particularly concerning to see that the
CEO alone spent $700,000 on consultants for his
office.”
“That would pay the annual rates bill for
more than 300 households in the district,” Mr. Van Veen
said.
The 2022
Ratepayer Report found that of the staff at Timaru
District Council, 42 are paid more than $100,000 per
annum.
“What do these people do, given that so much
of the Council’s work is outsourced to private
contractors?”
© Scoop Media
New Zealand's grassroots campaign for lower taxes and less government waste
The New Zealand Taxpayers' Union is an independent activist group, dedicated to being the voice for Kiwi taxpayers in the corridors of power. It's here to fight government waste and make sure New Zealanders get value for money from their tax dollar. New Zealanders are invited to join and donate at http://taxpayers.org.nz
Well, that didn’t take long. Briefly, the pageantry of the royal funeral had made Britain look like a world power again. But last Friday’s package of tax cuts and borrowing announced by the UK’s new Chancellor, Kwasi Karteng, has spooked investors, caused markets to tumble, and sent the pound crashing to its lowest level against the dollar since 1985. The UK is in the grip of a right wing mania for tax cuts so extreme that Britain plans on borrowing the money to finance them, but without having the economic growth necessary to repay it. Fears are being raised that the Bank of England will now have to intervene later this week to shore up the currency with an emergency hike in interest rates...More>>