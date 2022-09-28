2023 Census Announced
Wednesday, 28 September 2022, 1:02 pm
Press Release: Statistics New Zealand
The next national census will be held on Tuesday, 7 March
2023, Stats NZ announced today.
“The five-yearly
official count of population and dwellings gives the most
complete picture of life in our country,” Government
Statistician and Chief Executive of Stats NZ, Mark Sowden
said.
“The information collected is invaluable,
helping communities, iwi, councils, businesses, and
government make important decisions about where to fund and
locate services that affect all people living in Aotearoa
New Zealand.”
Visit our website to read this
news story:
