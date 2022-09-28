2023 Census Announced

The next national census will be held on Tuesday, 7 March 2023, Stats NZ announced today.

“The five-yearly official count of population and dwellings gives the most complete picture of life in our country,” Government Statistician and Chief Executive of Stats NZ, Mark Sowden said.

“The information collected is invaluable, helping communities, iwi, councils, businesses, and government make important decisions about where to fund and locate services that affect all people living in Aotearoa New Zealand.”

