We’re Not Going To Take It, Farming Tax Tractor Protest

In response to the Government’s assault on food production and rural communities with a punitive and counterproductive tax on livestock emissions, Groundswell NZ is holding a nationwide protest at midday on Thursday, 20 October, Groundswell NZ co-founder Bryce McKenzie says.

“The Government’s ideological commitment to punitive and counterproductive emissions taxes on food production is an existential threat to rural communities."

"After years of faux consultation, the Government has given up on all pretence of a fair and workable agricultural emissions policy."

"Instead, we have a tax that, on the Government's own numbers, will result in up to a 20% reduction in production for Sheep & Beef farmers and a 6% reduction for Dairy farmers, while their emissions reductions will be replaced by less efficient foreign farmers due to emissions leakage."

"Looking good at the UN is not a good enough reason to send rural communities to the wall and drive food prices through the roof. That's why we're calling on all New Zealanders to show the Government that We're Not Going To Take It, this Thursday, 20 October, at midday."

"Most New Zealanders oppose reducing livestock numbers to meet emissions targets and now we're going to remind the Government how New Zealand pays its way in the world."

"As in previous protests, we are asking all those participating to respect private property and support local businesses," says Mr McKenzie.

