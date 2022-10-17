Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Feds Urges Core Infrastructure Focus This Council Triennium

Monday, 17 October 2022, 10:05 am
Press Release: Federated Farmers

There are myriad issues facing local government but always keep front of mind the topic that was likely top of the list of most residents’ concerns out on the campaign trail - their rates bills.

That’s the request to newly-elected councillors up and down the country from Federated Farmers local government spokesperson Sandra Faulkner, with the final results in some close electoral races now confirmed.

"Federated Farmers congratulates all successful candidates, and thanks all of those who stood. It takes courage to put your name forward for an election," says Sandra, who has just stepped down from a district council elected role herself.

As it has in the lead-up to past local government elections, Federated Farmers published a 2022 ‘platform’ of hot council issues, outlining the farming sector’s concerns and suggested changes on everything from three waters and Resource Management reform to rural road maintenance, climate change and environmental regulation.

"Right up the front of that platform was the bald and unpalatable fact that in the decade to 2022, local authority rates and fees have gone up an average 56%, against a consumer price index rise of 20%," Sandra says.

"For farmers, and many other businesses and households too, the rates bill is a major - and climbing - cost."

Councillors are lobbied to spend on all sorts of projects and initiatives; Federated Farmers’ plea to them is to remember the difference between ‘must haves’ and ‘nice to haves’, and ask searching questions around value for money of whoever wants ratepayers’ money spent - and that includes proposals from council officers.

"Core infrastructure should be the priority."

During the Annual Plan/budget rounds, there should also be robust debate around the place for targeted rates and uniform charges "which are often a much fairer way than general rates of apportioning costs according to benefit derived," Sandra says.

- To read a copy of the Federated Farmers 2022 Local Elections Platform, click here. https://www.fedfarm.org.nz/FFPublic/FFPublic/Policy2/National/2022/2022_Local_Elections_Platform_.aspx?hkey=4c4c9fbe-84c6-4cf6-9ea9-7aa7d7aa8d29

© Scoop Media

Find more from Federated Farmers on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On The Battle Over Emissions Pricing


According to the leader of the National Party, farmers are this country’s true conservationists, and tireless in their efforts to protect the environment on which their livelihood depends. Hmm. This must mean that some other bunch – trolls, aliens, the gangs? – is polluting our waterways, draining our aquifers, poisoning our tapwater with nitrates, and putting the health of newborn babies at risk...
More>>



 
 

Government: Australia And New Zealand Reaffirm Defence Relationship
Minister of Defence Peeni Henare departs for Australia tomorrow to meet with Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence Richard Marles to discuss defence co-operation and security in the region... More>>


Luxon: Barbara Kuriger Resigns Portfolios
Last night, I accepted Taranaki-King Country MP Barbara Kuriger’s resignation from her portfolios of Agriculture, Biosecurity and Food Safety. I have become aware that Ms Kuriger and her family are involved in a personal dispute... More>>


Nurses Organisation: Primary Health Care Nurses To Strike For Pay Parity
Nurses working across the Primary Health Care sector have overwhelmingly voted to strike for four hours (10am-2pm) on 27 October in three separate ballots. The strikes are the result of employers’ inability to deliver Pay Parity... More>>




Winston Peters: Enough Of Failure
It’s a personal inspiration to join you all here this afternoon in Christchurch – and to be part of the 29th New Zealand First Party Conference. As we said this time last year, in Auckland, New Zealand First would be a Phoenix, rising from the ashes... More>>


Office Of The Speaker: Review Of Parliamentary Workplace Culture Improvements Announced
A review of the improvements to the parliamentary workplace culture over the past three years has been announced by the Speaker of the House of Representatives. In 2019, Parliament commissioned the Independent External Review... More>>

Statistics: Latest State Of The Marine Environment Report Released
A sobering picture of the current state and future prospects of Aotearoa New Zealand’s marine environment is detailed in a new report released today. Our marine environment 2022, jointly produced by the Ministry for the Environment and Stats NZ... More>>

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Follow Scoop on Google News
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 