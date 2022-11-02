Hourly Earnings Rise 7.4 Percent

Average ordinary time hourly earnings increased by 7.4 percent in the year to the September 2022 quarter, while wage inflation, as measured by the labour cost index (LCI), was 3.7 percent, Stats NZ said today.

Average ordinary hourly earnings, as measured by the Quarterly Employment Survey (QES), increased to $37.86, an annual increase of $2.61 or 7.4 percent.

“This is the largest annual rise in ordinary time hourly earnings since this series began in 1989,” international and business performance statistics senior manager Darren Allan said.

The LCI’s all salary and wage rates (including overtime) index rose by 3.7 percent, the second highest annual increase since the series began in 1993.

