Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Adrian Orr Wins Lifetime Achievement Award At Prestigious Event At Parliament

Wednesday, 9 November 2022, 2:06 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Taxpayers' Union

The Taxpayers’ Union congratulates newly reappointed Reserve Bank Governor Adrian Orr on winning the prestigious “Lifetime Achievement Award For Excellence In Government Waste” at the Jonesies Awards Ceremony at Parliament this morning.

“Mr Orr’s feats of unparalleled waste hardly need introduction given Kiwi families are feeling the results of his actions acutely with inflation up at 30-year highs and a cost of living crisis making simply surviving that much more expensive,” Taxpayers’ Union Campaigns Manager Callum Purves says.

“Orr’s Large Scale Asset Purchase programme saw the Reserve Bank buy $53.5 billion of New Zealand Government Bonds on the secondary market – with estimated losses now totalling $4,354 per Kiwi household. The losses were not just foreseeable, Orr and Minister Grant Robertson were warned by Treasury but plowed ahead anyway.”

“Not withstanding rising inflation and reckless money printing, Governor Adrian Orr has demonstrated astounding creativity and dedication in his personal mission to spend Reserve Bank time and resources on his personal pet causes.”

“The Jonesie Awards for Government Waste recognise government waste, failure and ineptitude. What better description of the disastrous reign of Mr Orr over the Reserve Bank?”

“It takes a special kind of talent to lose money in an exercise of printing it, but that’s what Adrian Orr’s Large Scale Asset Purchase programme achieved.”

“And then there’s the cost of living crisis that resulted from Mr Orr allowing the Government to borrow money cheaply through the pandemic. He hasn’t just taxed the current generation, he’s burdened our kids and grandkids too.”

“We congratulate Mr Orr for winning this prestigious award; the cherry on top of a great week which saw him reappointed to the job he’s failed at. Mr Orr describes himself as Tāne Mahuta. He sure is the Tāne Mahuta of Government waste.”

The Jonesies will be held in Parliament at 11am in the Beehive Banquet Hall where in addition to Mr Orr’s award, the winners of local and central government waste will be announced. Mr Orr has been invited to speak at the ceremony.

© Scoop Media

New Zealand Taxpayers' Union

New Zealand Taxpayers' Union

New Zealand's grassroots campaign for lower taxes and less government waste

The New Zealand Taxpayers' Union is an independent activist group, dedicated to being the voice for Kiwi taxpayers in the corridors of power. It's here to fight government waste and make sure New Zealanders get value for money from their tax dollar. New Zealanders are invited to join and donate at http://taxpayers.org.nz

Contact New Zealand Taxpayers' Union

 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On Bank Profits, And The US Midterms


So far, the political response to excessive bank profits has held up a mirror to party identity. Labour thinks the level of bank profits is “open to question” but offers no action in response. National thinks the problem must lie with the state (not the banks), and wants to investigate the role of the Reserve Bank. The Greens say that the profits are excessive and its three options include a windfall tax. The ACT Party has said next to nothing, presumably because it believes profits can never be excessive...
More>>



 
 


Government: Fuel Markets To Become More Resilient, Sustainable And Competitive

The Government is strengthening New Zealand’s fuel sector through a suite of initiatives to increase supply resilience and sustainability, and to encourage more competition, the Energy and Resources Minister Dr Megan Woods has announced... More>>


Government: NZ’s Resilience To Supply Chain Disruptions To Be Investigated
The shock to the global economy over the last three years from the COVID pandemic has been considerable. While New Zealand’s supply chains have shown resilience, there are still challenges... More>>

Labour: Leader’s Party Conference Speech
It’s so fantastic to be here in South Auckland, and it’s so fantastic to be here with all of you. I want to begin by acknowledging our team here... More>>

ALSO:



Electoral Commission: By-election Candidates And Voting Places

The Electoral Commission has released the names of the candidates standing in the Hamilton West by-election, along with a list of voting places for when voting starts. 12 candidates are seeking election... More>>
Government: Books Resilient Amid Challenging Global Times

The resilient economy and the Government’s responsible financial management means New Zealand is well positioned to respond to a difficult and challenging global environment... More>>

ALSO:


Government: New Zealand Leads New Global Sustainable Agriculture Declaration
New Zealand has agreed a declaration along with other members of the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) that commits members to working together to boost sustainable agriculture and food systems... More>>


work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Follow Scoop on Google News
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 