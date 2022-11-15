Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Green Party Solution Better For Māori Voters, Not Deal With National

Tuesday, 15 November 2022, 8:43 pm
Press Release: Green Party

An agreement between Labour and National misses an historic opportunity to make our democracy more accessible for Māori voters.

“Māori voters should be able to switch rolls at any time, whether it's a general election, by-election, or local government election. We know that unnecessary, technical barriers to voting are harmful.” says the Green Party’s spokesperson for electoral reform, Golriz Ghahraman.

Changes to the Māori Electoral Option Bill agreed in Parliament tonight between Labour and National means Māori will be prevented from switching rolls in the three months before an election.

“Labour Ministers have said an agreement with National was necessary in order to get the Bill passed. This is because the Bill amends part of the Electoral Act, which requires the support of three quarters of Parliament.

“However, the Green Party doesn’t agree.

“Had Labour changed the law to allow for roll switching during the three months before an election, the time most voters in fact engage with enrollment, our democracy would be stronger and more accessible.

“Evidence shows that most people try to change electoral rolls in the run up to an election, when they are more engaged.

“This makes perfect sense, as it’s the run up to an election that most people start to think about how they want to cast their vote. In 2020, for example, 24,000 Māori wanted to change their electoral roll, but because of existing rules, were prevented from doing so.

“We are extremely disappointed that the National Party’s politicking has won the day, instead of a fairer approach that better meets the needs of Māori voters.

“Instead of accepting National and ACT’s opposition to a more accessible democracy, Labour could have explored alternatives that didn’t require a three quarters majority - for example, allowing roll switching in the period immediately before an election, and working with the Green Party on my Strengthening Democracy Bill.

“We’d like to see reassurance from the Labour Government that today’s changes will be properly publicised, so that people are aware of both the opportunity to change rolls, and the cut-off,” says Golriz Ghahraman.

© Scoop Media

Join Scoop Citizen

Scoop is a champion of independent journalism and open publishing - informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from a wide range of sectors. Join us and support the publication of trustworthy, relevant, public interest news, freely accessible to all New Zealanders:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Green Party on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On Abortion Politics, Murdoch And The DeSantis Surge


So the Democrats did a whole lot better than OK in the midterm elections despite the cost of living crisis and despite the President’s low approval ratings. How come? In a word, “abortion” was the key mobilising issue. It inspired many women (and some men) to register to vote. In every state during the midterms where there was a ballot referendum on abortion, the pro-rights cause won. Clearly, the ant-abortion movement that culminated in the Supreme Court decision to overturn Roe v Wade does not speak for the majority of Americans...
More>>



 
 



Government: Cheaper, Faster, Better Resource Management Law
The Government is delivering a new resource management system that will better protect the environment while cutting red tape, lowering costs and shortening the time it takes to approve new homes and key infrastructure projects... More>>

ALSO:



Ukraine: Assistance Extended And Enhanced
New Zealand is extending its defence commitments and providing further support and personnel to assist Ukraine, as part of the Government’s ongoing response... More>>


Government: ASEAN Trade Deal Upgrade Boost For Exporters

New Zealand’s new free trade agreement upgrade with the Association of South East Asian Nations and Australia has been announced today by Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern... More>>


National: New Bill To Extend Gift Card Expiry Dates
Expiry dates on gift cards will be extended to three years under a Member’s Bill pulled from the ballot today, National MP Melissa Lee says... More>>


Electoral Commission: By-election Candidates And Voting Places

The Electoral Commission has released the names of the candidates standing in the Hamilton West by-election, along with a list of voting places for when voting starts. 12 candidates are seeking election... More>>
Government: Books Resilient Amid Challenging Global Times

The resilient economy and the Government’s responsible financial management means New Zealand is well positioned to respond to a difficult and challenging global environment... More>>

ALSO:


work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Follow Scoop on Google News
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 