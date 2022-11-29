Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

New Zealanders Affected By Rare Disorders Share Their Struggles With Education System At International UN-agency Meeting

Tuesday, 29 November 2022, 12:15 pm
Press Release: Rare Disorders NZ

Two representatives from the rare disorder community in New Zealand today participated in a UNESCO-led international meeting to discuss better inclusion in the education system for children living with a rare disorder.

UNESCO is an agency of the United Nations specialising in education, science, culture, communication and information. This is the first time they have hosted an event on rare disorders, with the inclusion of perspectives from families around the world being a top priority.

A pre-recorded video of New Zealanders Nikki Van Dijk and Mark Rogers was shared at the meeting, outlining some of their own lived experiences with the education system. They were virtually present at the meeting to answer any questions.

Nikki Van Dijk, a 22-year-old University student, says she faced many challenges throughout her schooling due to the lack of awareness among teachers and peers around living with a rare disorder.

“I have Ehlers-Danlos Syndrome and Complex Regional Pain Syndrome, so trying to get through school was a bit of a challenge because nobody really understood what life was like,” says Van Dijk.

“My disabilities for a long time weren’t visible and when they were, they weren’t as people would expect.”

Mark Rogers, a father of a child with 22q deletion syndrome, similarly found difficulties getting the right support for his son and had to step in and take ownership of his son’s education, working with his teachers to tailor a curriculum specifically manageable for him.

“Doing the normal subjects for our child just wasn’t going to work at all, he’d switch off. So, we decided to make a curriculum for him based on some of the subjects that were already available. Also, we staggered his days a bit, some days he’d do a full day, some days he’d do a half day, just whatever was manageable,” says Rogers.

The UNESCO meeting comes at a time when the New Zealand Government has recently announced that it plans to overhaul the $1.2 billion special needs education system to improve how education is delivered to those with higher needs. The details are yet to be finalised, but are expected to be announced mid-2023.

Accessing the right supports can be particularly challenging for children affected by a rare disorder, as these conditions can often be invisible, sometimes even undiagnosed, and therefore do not fit a tick box for extra support, despite a clear need.

“What we see are too many children slipping through the cracks and not receiving the individualised support they need when they need it, because we do not have a system that recognises the added complexities of having a rare disorder,” says Rare Disorders NZ Chief Executive Michelle Arrowsmith.

“We would like to see those affected by a rare disorder recognised as a population group with evidenced needs, so that clear pathways of access, support and care can be developed, along with appropriate, flexible assessment models.”

Arrowsmith is pleased to see in the recent announcement that the Government will be prioritising inclusiveness in its overhaul of the special education system, involving families more in the decision-making around support requirements and providing extra training for teachers on working with disabled children so that they feel more confident teaching a diverse classroom.

“Children need to feel welcome and accepted in their class, and parents need to feel that teachers can recognise when a child requires a different approach to their learning. An inclusive approach is also hugely beneficial to the learning of every student in the classroom, as they come to appreciate diversity and understand that every individual is valued and has the right to participate and be included,” says Arrowsmith.

Nikki Van Dijk agrees. “Children and people with rare disorders have value within a space, and we can teach others just as much as we can learn.”

 

About Rare Disorders NZ

  • RDNZ is the respected voice of rare disorders in New Zealand and is the national peak body organisation supporting all New Zealanders who live with a rare condition, and the people who care for them.
  • RDNZ offers a central starting point for patients and families affected by rare disorders, and helps families, patients and healthcare providers find essential information and support groups.
  • RDNZ provides a strong, unified voice to advocate for public health policy and a future healthcare system that works for those with rare disorders.
  • RDNZ works with the Government, clinicians, researchers and industry to promote diagnosis, treatment, services and research.
  • RDNZ continues to advocate for a national framework for rare disorders in New Zealand.

© Scoop Media

Join Scoop Citizen

Scoop is a champion of independent journalism and open publishing - informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from a wide range of sectors. Join us and support the publication of trustworthy, relevant, public interest news, freely accessible to all New Zealanders:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Rare Disorders NZ on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Entrenchment, And Being ‘Soft On Crime’


Good grief. Is it really a grave misuse of power to entrench safeguards against the irreversible sale of key public assets? Hardly. If this country has learned anything over the past 40 years, it should be that New Zealand has suffered lasting economic and social damage from the previous sales of its key public assets. Why on earth would we want to risk doing it again? Why should we allow an ideologically-driven party with a simple majority in Parliament to sell off to a wealthy elite even more of the vital assets that previous generations bequeathed to us all?..
More>>



 
 

nib: Confronting Survey Results Show ‘Parents Have Never Done It So Hard’
Leading health insurer, nib New Zealand (nib), has released initial findings from its fourth annual State of the Nation Parenting Survey, revealing the impact of the rising cost of living on Kiwi parents... More>>



National: Prime Minister Urged To Take Action For Iran
National calls for the Prime Minister to designate the Iranian Revolution Guard Corps as a terrorism organisation, National’s Foreign Affairs spokesperson Gerry Brownlee says... More>>


Government: Finnish PM To Visit New Zealand

Finland’s Prime Minister Sanna Marin, accompanied by Minister for Development Cooperation and Foreign Trade Ville Skinnari and a business delegation will visit New Zealand next week, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced today. The two leaders will meet in Auckland... More>>



Electoral Commission: Voting Starts In The Hamilton West By-election
Voting gets underway on Monday in the Hamilton West by-election to choose a local member of Parliament. ‘If you’re enrolled in the Hamilton West electorate, you can vote at an advance voting place... More>>


la Ara Aotearoa Transporting New Zealand: Government Must Extend Fuel Rebate In A Recession
Most Kiwis don’t realise it, but come 31st January, the cost to fill their car will go up $10 to $15 overnight, the price of catching a bus or a train will double, and their road user charges will increase 36% - at a time when inflation is projected to rise again... More>>



Government: NZ Well Placed To Meet Challenges Of Global Slowdown

Government action has ensured New Zealand is well positioned to face the challenges of a slowing global economy following forecasts the country will experience a shallow recession next year... More>>

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Follow Scoop on Google News
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 