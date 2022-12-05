Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Waiharara Fire Investigation Report Released

Monday, 5 December 2022, 2:43 pm
Press Release: Fire and Emergency NZ

Fire and Emergency has released its findings today into the cause of a major fire incident at Waiharara in December 2021.

The report shows the fire was accidental and was caused by a permitted land clearing burn on private property that got out of control.

"A number of factors contributed to the spread of this fire including heavy dry fuels, high temperatures and strong gusty winds," Te Hiku Region Manager Ron Devlin says.

"Fire and Emergency also investigated whether there were any grounds for prosecution, and we have determined that there is insufficient evidence to carry out any prosecution in relation to this fire."

Fire and Emergency Northland District Manager Wipari Henwood says the fire last year was devastating for the local community. It began on Saturday 18 December 2021 and burned until early February 2022.

"It was an intense firefighting effort," he says. "In total the fire consumed around 2800 hectares, more than half of which was conservation land. Residents had to evacuate twice but fortunately, despite such destruction to the land, no lives were lost.

"Firefighters fought the fire for 50 days before it was safe to hand back to landowners.

"Fire and Emergency would like to acknowledge not only the loss of personal property but also the psychological stress this incident has had on the community. We recognise that full recovery from such incidents for communities can be complex and take years."

Ron Devlin says he appreciates that it had taken a while for the investigation into the cause of the fire to be completed.

"We know this matter has taken some time to finalise, which is usual with highly complex investigations like this one," he says. "It’s important to us that we do a thorough investigation and take the necessary time to get it right.

"We appreciate the patience the community has shown, and we would also like to acknowledge those who supported the investigation and provided local knowledge and information. This helped us considerably in our work.

"I’d also like to particularly acknowledge the local iwi, Ngāi Takoto, and the Far North Department of Conservation team. We have been working very closely together, not just during the incident, but also to create a fire response plan specifically for this area locality, with its high wildfire risk.

"We are lucky to have such strong relationships in our area."

Ron Devlin also says the fire has not yet been declared out.

"While there is no active flame or smoke at present, it could potentially be burning underground. We will continue to monitor the fire ground vigilantly over summer."

 The investigation into the Waiharara fire cause and origin report is at: https://fireandemergency.nz/research-and-reports/waiharara-wildfire-investigation-report.

Gordon Campbell: On Why The SIS Need Operational Ground Rules


This is bad, right? Apparently the SIS used its powers illegally when it raided journalist Nicky Hager’s cell phone and extracted information that still failed to identify one of the key sources for Hager’s 2011 book Other People’s Wars. In that book, Hager had revealed hitherto unknown aspects of New Zealand’s involvement in the wars in Afghanistan and Iraq. Earlier this week, Hager was issued an apology, and awarded $66,000 in compensation. About $24,000 of that sum will go towards the legal costs he incurred in the course of bringing the SIS to justice...
More>>



 
 


Government: To Remove Entrenchment From Three Waters Legislation
The Government will fix the Water Services Entities Bill this week by removing the entrenchment clause that was voted on during committee stages, Leader of the House Chris Hipkins announced today...


Government: To Address Child Abuse System Failings
The Government is adopting the majority of recommendations from an independent review into the actions of government agencies leading up to the death of 5-year-old Malachi Subecz, Minister for Children Kelvin Davis announced today...



Nicky Harger: NZSIS Apologises To Nicky Hager For Unlawfully Obtaining Private Phone Records
"This is an important result for journalism", said Felix Geiringer, one of the barristers representing Mr Hager. "Our intelligence services are given substantial powers...



Winston Peters: Cry Havoc And Let Loose The Dogs Of Separatism
There have been great labour governments in the past and Labour governments that have simply been hijacked and failed. And Labour has been hijacked since the 2020 election...



Government: More Rural Broadband For Regional Communities

Around 30,000 rural homes and communities will soon have access to faster, improved connectivity with an expansion of the Rural Capacity Upgrade programme...


Treasury: Financial Statements Of The Government Of New Zealand For The 4 Months Ended 31 October 2022
These financial statements reflect the financial position (service potential and financial capacity) as at
31 October 2022, and the financial results of operations and cash flows for the period ended on that date...


