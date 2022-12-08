Have Your Say On An Inquiry Into The 2022 Local Elections

The Justice Committee has initiated an inquiry into the 2022 local elections in New Zealand. Local elections provide New Zealanders with an important opportunity to choose who will represent them on local issues.

The Committee is interested in hearing about issues arising from the most recent local elections, and has therefore initiated this inquiry. The committee will examine the law and administrative procedures for the conduct of the 2022 local elections, with particular reference to:

a. Low voter turnout

b. The provision of election services by private organisations, with particular reference to:

· Special voting

· Provision of ballot papers

· Complaint processes

· Accountability for local elections

· Postal voting (including security of ballots and whether postal voting is an effective method of receiving votes)

c. The age of eligible voters (with reference to lowering the age of eligible voters to 16 years).

The inquiry will not be investigating allegations of any specific illegal behaviour by any person, but is focused on the issues of general law and administrative procedures.

An important part of the inquiry process is hearing from the public. We welcome public submissions focusing on the terms of reference set out above. Submissions are now open, and will close at 11:59pm on Tuesday, 14 February 2023. You can make your submission on the Parliament website.

Ginny Andersen, Chair of the Justice Committee, said: “The committee is looking forward to hearing the views of the public on their experience of voting in the 2022 local elections as part of this inquiry. We encourage people to take this opportunity to have their say”.

© Scoop Media

