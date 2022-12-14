Government Throwing Away Progress On Public Transport

Today’s decision by Government to end universal half-price public transport from April next year is a short-sighted and unnecessary move that endangers our national modal shift when positive action on climate change and the high cost of living is most needed, FIRST Union said today.

"Moving towards free fares on public transport should always have been the ultimate goal, but instead the Government have decided to take us backwards," said Edward Miller, FIRST Union researcher and policy analyst.

"We know that half-price fares have been successful in increasing public transport usage and encouraging a shift away from clogged motorways, high emissions and a user-pays system for a social good."

In June, FIRST Union and the Public Service Association released a report that made the case for fares-free public transport in Tāmaki Makaurau. The report, authored by Jen McArthur, an Associate Professor of Urban Infrastructure and Public Policy at University College London, explored different funding models overseas and concluded that fare-free public transport is a sound policy intervention that benefits both riders and drivers, and an important tool to help New Zealand meet ambitious emissions reduction targets.

"The cost of free fares is a drop in the bucket compared to projects like the new Penlink highway, which will cost over $800 million and contribute nothing to our climate resilience," said Mr Miller.

"Bus drivers tell us that policing passengers’ fares is difficult enough when they are half of the price, and they are increasingly subject to abuse and violence at work - today’s announcement will not be welcomed."

Mr Miller said that a Labour Government should not be influenced by the neoliberal, user-pays politics of the National and Act parties and fight the 2023 election campaign based on fanciful and often hypocritical right-wing conceptions of ‘fiscal responsibility’.

"The climate crisis is too important to be set aside for political convenience, and this Government shouldn’t be so easily deterred from doing everything in their power to prepare for a low-emissions future," said Mr Miller.

