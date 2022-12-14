Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Government Throwing Away Progress On Public Transport

Wednesday, 14 December 2022, 1:39 pm
Press Release: FIRST Union

Today’s decision by Government to end universal half-price public transport from April next year is a short-sighted and unnecessary move that endangers our national modal shift when positive action on climate change and the high cost of living is most needed, FIRST Union said today.

"Moving towards free fares on public transport should always have been the ultimate goal, but instead the Government have decided to take us backwards," said Edward Miller, FIRST Union researcher and policy analyst.

"We know that half-price fares have been successful in increasing public transport usage and encouraging a shift away from clogged motorways, high emissions and a user-pays system for a social good."

In June, FIRST Union and the Public Service Association released a report that made the case for fares-free public transport in Tāmaki Makaurau. The report, authored by Jen McArthur, an Associate Professor of Urban Infrastructure and Public Policy at University College London, explored different funding models overseas and concluded that fare-free public transport is a sound policy intervention that benefits both riders and drivers, and an important tool to help New Zealand meet ambitious emissions reduction targets.

"The cost of free fares is a drop in the bucket compared to projects like the new Penlink highway, which will cost over $800 million and contribute nothing to our climate resilience," said Mr Miller.

"Bus drivers tell us that policing passengers’ fares is difficult enough when they are half of the price, and they are increasingly subject to abuse and violence at work - today’s announcement will not be welcomed."

Mr Miller said that a Labour Government should not be influenced by the neoliberal, user-pays politics of the National and Act parties and fight the 2023 election campaign based on fanciful and often hypocritical right-wing conceptions of ‘fiscal responsibility’.

"The climate crisis is too important to be set aside for political convenience, and this Government shouldn’t be so easily deterred from doing everything in their power to prepare for a low-emissions future," said Mr Miller.

© Scoop Media

FIRST Union

FIRST Union

Putting Workers First

FIRST Union is New Zealand's second-largest private sector trade union.

Formed in 2011 after the merger between the National Distribution Union and Finsec, FIRST Union represents 27,000 workers in the Finance, Industrial (Textile and Wood), Retail, Stores, Transport and Logistics sectors.

FIRST Union is also affiliated to the New Zealand Council of Trade Unions and runs several networks including the Union Network of Migrants, the Runanga, Fono and Womens' Committee. In 2015 FIRST Union launched Samoa First Union, Samoa's only private sector union.

Join FIRST Union today for higher pay, better conditions and more say at work.

Contact FIRST Union

 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On Nursing’s Long Road To Residency


The reluctance to offer a direct pathway to residency to nurses never made any sense – whether that be politically, economically or in terms of the crying needs evident within the health system. Despite the glaring labour shortages in public health, the government has dragged its feet over the residency issue – even while more nimble-footed countries were continuing to outbid us for these skilled workers in global demand. Any pennies we saved in carefully restricting the influx of foreign nurses have been at the cost of burning out the nurses that we did have, and driving many of them away to better pay and conditions in Australia...
More>>



 
 


Government: Major Expansion Of Green List To Help Fill Labour Shortages
Immigration Minister Michael Wood today announced a suite of measures to further support New Zealand businesses through the global labour shortage and attract more high skilled workers long term... More>>

Government: PM Thanks Retiring Ministers And MPs
Six of the Government’s 64 MPs will retire at the 2023 election, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced today... More>>


National: Tama Potaka Wins Hamilton West
“The people of Hamilton West have sent a message to the Labour Government,” National Leader Christopher Luxon says. Election night results in the Hamilton West by-election put National’s Tama Potaka ahead by more than 2,000 votes from Labour’s Georgie Dansey... More>>


Public Service Commission: Conflict Of Interest Review Findings
Public Service Commissioner Peter Hughes today released the findings of a review into how public service agencies managed conflicts of interest while procuring the services... More>>

Government: Backs Eastern Busway Extension, Delivering Progress On Vital Transport Projects
Faster travel times and a more reliable bus service is coming to more of Auckland’s eastern suburbs, with the Government confirming investment in the next phases of the Eastern Busway... More>>




Government: Circuit Breaker Introduced To Stop Children Re-offending

The Government will introduce a ‘circuit-breaker’ response aimed at quickly addressing the repeat offending of a small group of children and young people... More>>

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Follow Scoop on Google News
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 