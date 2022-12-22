Become A Census Collector For The 2023 Census



Recruitment for census collectors for the 2023 Census is now well underway, Stats NZ said today.

Around 3,000 temporary, paid census collector positions need to be filled from January to April next year. And while there has already been a great response to Stats NZ’s call for collectors, more are needed to make sure everyone is counted and represented in the 2023 Census.

“We want to employ people from every community. It is about locals helping locals. We are making it easier for people to take part in next year’s census, and that includes having more census collectors on the ground providing support for people to complete their forms,” Simon Mason, Deputy Government Statistician and Deputy Chief Executive Census and Collections Operations said.

