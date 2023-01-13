Three Deaths In Three Days Prompts Renewed Calls For An End To Rodeo

The deaths of three animals in rodeo events, mere weeks into the current season, has prompted renewed demands from SAFE for the Government to urgently ban rodeo.

Information recently obtained by animal rights organisation SAFE reveals two bulls and a horse have died in rodeo events between 28 and 30 December 2022. The first bull was killed on December 28 after breaking his leg in the arena in Opotiki, and the second on December 30 after sustaining a spinal injury in Te Anau.

Also on December 30, at Rerewhakaaitu, a horse died after throwing a rider off and having a seizure in the arena.

Last weekends’ Canterbury rodeo saw significant injury, with a horse suffering degloving after their leg got stuck in the rails of the chute.

SAFE CEO Debra Ashton said deaths and traumatic injuries at rodeo are an inevitability.

"These deaths are appalling news, but sadly it was only a matter of time until we saw the real horror of rodeo illustrated in the deaths of animals," said Ashton.

"Regardless, it is seriously concerning that despite assurances from the Rodeo Cowboys Association that animal welfare is of the highest importance to the industry, three animals have been killed within just three days."

Ashton said it was now imperative the Government intervene to ban rodeo.

"The rodeo industry has time and time again downplayed the deaths and injuries suffered by animals used in rodeo as either 'regrettable' mistakes or one-off incidents."

"In 2017, the Labour Party promised to ban some of the worst aspects of rodeo. We’re now heading into another election, and New Zealanders will understandably want action on important promises for animals."

"Thousands of animals suffer each summer at these events, and ultimately, the only way to protect animals is to ban rodeo."

SAFE is Aotearoa’s leading animal rights organisation.

We're creating a future that ensures the rights of animals are respected. Our core work empowers society to make kinder choices for ourselves, animals and our planet.

Notes :

Timeline: - 28 December: Opotiki - bull dies after breaking his leg in the arena - 30 December: Te Anau - bull dies after sustaining a spinal injury - 30 December: Rerewhakaaitu - horse dies after throwing a rider off and having a seizure in the arena. - 7 January: Canterbury - horse suffers a significant injury of degloving after their leg got stuck in the rails of the chute

Earlier this year, the New Zealand Animal Law Association and SAFE challenged the legality of rodeo at the High Court. The Judge found errors and procedural defects in the Government's process when reissuing the rodeo of code of welfare, and sent the issue back to NAWAC, who is expected to run a consultation process soon.

Around 35 rodeos take place in New Zealand each year, many including activities such as calf roping, bareback bronc riding, steer wrestling, barrel racing, team roping, saddle bronc riding and bull riding. Most of these activities involve conduct that causes animals pain and distress.

Animals used in rodeo can suffer from both physical injuries and psychological stress. Physical injuries can include broken bones from roping or bucking during riding, or bruising and ruptured skin from the use of spurs and ropes.

High-resolution photos and footage of rodeo cruelty.

More than half (59%) of the respondents in a Horizon Research survey said they would support a ban on using animals in rodeos in New Zealand.

© Scoop Media

