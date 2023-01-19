Workers Thank Jacinda Ardern For Her Service
Thursday, 19 January 2023, 3:53 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Council of Trade Unions
Working people want to express their thanks to outgoing
Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern for her service and the
improvements to wages and conditions her government
delivered, says Council of Trade Unions President Richard
Wagstaff.
“Jacinda Ardern’s government has
delivered record employment, record wage rises, and
improvements to the lives of working people including 26
weeks paid parental leave, 10 days paid sick leave,
increasing the minimum wage by over 30%, the Matariki public
holiday, Fair Pay Agreements, and much
more.
“Perhaps her greatest legacy will be
her leadership during COVID, which saved the lives of
innumerable New Zealanders while also protecting the economy
and workers' jobs.
“Achieving so much for working
New Zealanders in just five and a half years, especially in
the context of a global pandemic, is a record that Ardern
can be proud of. It is a legacy that her successor must
build upon and protect.
“Thank you, Jacinda, for
your service to Aotearoa New Zealand,” says Richard
Wagstaff.
Te Kauae Kaimahi
The New Zealand Council of Trade Unions Te Kauae Kaimahi brings together over 350,000 New Zealand union members in 40 affiliated unions. We are the united voice for working people and their families in New Zealand.
Jacinda Ardern has announced she will step down as Prime Minister and Leader of the Labour Party. Her resignation will take effect on the appointment of a new Prime Minister. A caucus vote to elect a new Party Leader will occur in 3 days’ time on Sunday the 22nd of January...More>>
The decision by Jacinda Ardern to end her term as Prime Minister on February 7 has come as a stunning surprise. It turns the task of a centre-left government winning re-election this year from difficult to nigh on impossible. No-one else among the Labour caucus has Ardern’s ability to explain and justify the choices that government is making – let alone to carry the attack to National, and expose its feeble credentials as an alternative government for all New Zealanders. Since Grant Robertson has indicated he will not be putting his name forward for the top job, the choice probably comes down to Chris Hipkins or Michael Wood. They’re both able and hard-working, but leaders? Not so much...More>>