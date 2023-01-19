Workers Thank Jacinda Ardern For Her Service

Working people want to express their thanks to outgoing Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern for her service and the improvements to wages and conditions her government delivered, says Council of Trade Unions President Richard Wagstaff.

“Jacinda Ardern’s government has delivered record employment, record wage rises, and improvements to the lives of working people including 26 weeks paid parental leave, 10 days paid sick leave, increasing the minimum wage by over 30%, the Matariki public holiday, Fair Pay Agreements, and much more.



“Perhaps her greatest legacy will be her leadership during COVID, which saved the lives of innumerable New Zealanders while also protecting the economy and workers' jobs.

“Achieving so much for working New Zealanders in just five and a half years, especially in the context of a global pandemic, is a record that Ardern can be proud of. It is a legacy that her successor must build upon and protect.

“Thank you, Jacinda, for your service to Aotearoa New Zealand,” says Richard Wagstaff.

