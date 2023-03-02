Have Your Say About A Declaration Of Inconsistency On The Voting Age

Have your say about a Declaration of Inconsistency on the voting age in the Electoral Act 1993 and the Local Electoral Act 2001

In November 2022, the Supreme Court granted a declaration that the provisions of the Electoral Act 1993 and the Local Electoral Act 2001 which provide for a minimum voting age of 18 years are inconsistent with the right set out in section 19 of the New Zealand Bill of Rights Act 1990 to be free from discrimination on the basis of age. It held that these inconsistencies had not been justified in terms of section 5 of the New Zealand Bill of Rights Act.

Parliament has established a new process for considering declarations of inconsistency. The process involves a select committee considering the declaration, and reporting its findings to the House. The consideration of the Declaration of Inconsistency on the voting age in the Electoral Act 1993 and the Local Electoral Act 2001 is the first time that this process has been followed.

The Justice Committee now inviting public submissions on the Declaration of Inconsistency.

Tell the Justice Committee what you think

Make a submission by 11.59pm on 15 March 2023.

For more details about the bill:

· Read the Supreme Court’s Judgement

· Read the Privileges Committee report on the New Zealand Bill of Rights (Declarations of Inconsistency) Amendment Bill

· Sessional orders of the House

· Follow the committee’s Facebook page for updates

