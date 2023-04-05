Further OCR Hike Demonstrates Need To Curb Government Spending
Wednesday, 5 April 2023, 1:55 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Taxpayers' Union
Responding to the Reserve Bank's higher-than-expected OCR
hike, New Zealand Taxpayers' Union Campaigns Manager,
Callum Purves, said:
“The latest OCR increase will
compound the challenges those needing to renew their
mortgages in the next few months will face. The NZ Institute
of Economic Research’s latest Quarterly Survey of Business
Opinion has also indicated that these rate hikes have
dampened demand in the economy, which will be of concern to
businesses.
"The Government’s high levels of
spending – and the Reserve Bank’s money printing to fund
it – have contributed to record high inflation rates,
which have necessitated repeated interest rate increases.
With the significant rebuilding costs that will be required
in areas of the country devastated by the cyclone, it is all
the more important to rein in wasteful spending.
“If
the Government is serious about tackling the cost of living,
Grant Robertson needs to slash unnecessary and inflationary
expenditure when he announces his budget next
month.”
New Zealand's grassroots campaign for lower taxes and less government waste
The New Zealand Taxpayers' Union is an independent activist group, dedicated to being the voice for Kiwi taxpayers in the corridors of power. It's here to fight government waste and make sure New Zealanders get value for money from their tax dollar. New Zealanders are invited to join and donate at http://taxpayers.org.nz
