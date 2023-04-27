Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Police acknowledge IPCA report into fatal shooting

Thursday, 27 April 2023, 10:07 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police

An IPCA report finds Police officer not justified in shooting Tangaru-Noere Turia
A criminal investigation and legal advice found insufficient evidence to support charges
The Authority’s report raises a range of issues requiring clarification for officers in situations where lethal force is required to defend themselves or others
 

Police commit to undertaking a review of training and internal policy around 
the use of lethal force

Police acknowledge the findings of an Independent Police Conduct Authority report into the fatal shooting of Tangaru-Noere Turia in 2021.

On 25 February 2021, Police responded to a firearms incident in Papatoetoe where a shot had been discharged through a family’s living room. It had also been reported the subject of the report had earlier been seen carrying a firearm.

Responding staff became aware the occupant of the address was on active charges including firearms offences.

After cordoning and containing the address, Police observed Mr Turia handling his firearm on numerous occasions and made numerous attempts to engage with him.

When Mr Turia emerged from inside the address carrying his firearm, an Armed Offenders Squad member called on him to drop his firearm and soon after shot him.

First aid was provided at the scene, but Mr Turia later died from his injuries at Middlemore Hospital.

A thorough investigation was undertaken into the incident which determined there was insufficient evidence to support laying a criminal charge. This was further supported by legal advice provided by the Crown Solicitor.

While acknowledging this outcome, the IPCA found in its report that the Police conduct in shooting Mr Turia was unjustified.

Police note this finding and the Authority’s wider ranging commentary on issues surrounding the use of lethal force.

Assistant Commissioner Sam Hoyle says the report highlights a need for greater clarity in Police policy and training about thresholds for the use of such force.

“Our staff respond to a wide range of fast-changing incidents in any given day. Many of these involve a very real risk to the public and can require split-second decision making.

“Staff are well trained to respond to these sorts of incidents, and it is important they have all the tools, including robust policy and the appropriate legislative framework, so that they can be backed to keep our communities safe.”

A review of training and policy relating to the use of lethal force will be undertaken to ensure staff are adequately equipped to make decisions.

“In reflecting on the Authority’s commentary, we note that there is a risk that officers will feel unable to act in situations if they fear they will be too finely judged.

“It is also important to point out the Courts have been reluctant to apply too fine a judgement to decision-making around the use of force in defence of self or another person.”

Police do not consider that an employment investigation in this case would lead to a different outcome to the criminal investigation.

Assistant Commissioner Hoyle says Police staff take any incident surrounding the presence or use of firearms in our communities incredibly seriously.

Police acknowledge further findings of the IPCA’s report, including that the initial response to the unfolding incident was well managed, but further consideration should have been given to evacuating or notifying neighbours.

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, we ask that you or your organisation pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because we believe public access to news is important!

Join Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from New Zealand Police on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On Tax Injustice, And On Being Prepped For War With China


The IRD’s significant research proves that the rich (on average) are taxed on their income at less than half the rate paid by ordinary wage and salary earners. They also pay a far smaller proportion of their income in GST. Even worse, the research demonstrates the snowballing nature of wealth. Only if you’re wealthy can you invest your income in the barely-taxed capital gains that make you even wealthier, while also hiding the income in trusts and shell companies and offshore havens. All of this not only compounds the injustice, but widens the income gap even further... More>>


 
 

Government: IRD Report Shows Wealthy NZers Pay Much Lower Tax Rates Than Other Earners
Inland Revenue research released today reveals a large differential between the tax rates ordinary New Zealanders pay on their full income compared with the super-wealthy, Revenue Minister David Parker says... More>>

ALSO:


Government: Visit Celebrates Close Bonds Between New Zealand And Australia
Prime Minister Chris Hipkins has concluded his visit to Brisbane today, after participating in an Australian citizenship ceremony marking a new direct pathway to citizenship for New Zealanders living in Australia... More>>

ACT: Meng Foon’s True Colours Revealed – Labour Red
“ACT has said right from the start that Meng Foon isn’t fit for his role because he is unable to remain politically neutral, today’s revelations bring new weight... More>>


Transporting New Zealand: Opposes Cutting Fuel Tax Subsidy
The transport sector is unhappy about Finance Minister Grant Robertson’s announcement last week that the Government’s transport support package will end in June... More>>

Tertiary Education Union: 'Several Hundred' Jobs On The Line At University Of Otago
Hundreds of staff at Te Whare Wānanga o Ōtākou | University of Otago are bracing themselves for potential unemployment in the wake of warnings from management that large scale redundancies are on the way... More>>

Government: To Enable Faster Roll Out Of Renewable Electricity Under The RMA
The Government will ensure that the national significance of renewable electricity is given more weight in RMA decision-making, says Environment Minister David Parker. “We need to rapidly expand our renewable energy infrastructure in order to meet our climate change goals... More>>

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 