Free Fares Coalition See Budget 2023 As Step In The Right Direction & Urges Government To Go Further.

The Free Fares campaign is pleased with some of the steps taken in Budget 2023 to invest in making public transport more affordable.

The campaign, a coalition of 80+ organisations, has been calling on the Government to make half-price public transport permanent for all, and fares free for students, under 25s, community service card holders and total mobility card holders and their support people.

“Free public transport for under 13s, and half-price fares for under 25s is a big win, and a great step towards a fairer transport system," says Mika Hervel, a spokesperson for the Free Fares campaign.

“But it’s a shame half-price fares weren’t locked in for everyone, and made completely free for all the groups in the Community Connect scheme. Transport is a bread-and-butter issue, and half-price fares have made a huge difference in addressing the cost-of-living crisis by making transport cheaper for people feeling the cost of living. Half-price fares are hugely popular, with support from 80 percent of New Zealanders.”

"Removing barriers to public transport is strong climate action that increases health benefits for everyone," says Romelli Rodriguez from OraTaiao, the New Zealand Climate & Health Council.

“Budget 2023 has increased funding for mode shift compared to 2022, and invests more in public transport as well,” says Antonio Salamat, a spokesperson for the Free Fares campaign. “These are good steps in the right direction, but it’s disappointing to see investment in roading and private transport still exceed public transport funding by billions. We are going to need more funding for public transport and less for private vehicles if we are going to take the climate crisis seriously.”

“Transport is a big cost for students, and these changes will lock in benefits for under 25-year-old students, which is a big win,” says Jessica Ye, President of the Victoria University of Wellington Student’s Association. “However roughly half of students are over 25 and will miss out, so we urge the government to go further and just make public transport free for all full and part time tertiary students.”

"Making public transport free for tamariki under 13 and half-price for those of us under 25 is a people-powered win. It will cut emissions, encourage mode shift away from cars, and make our cities more accessible and vibrant. While the job isn’t fully done, our movement of thousands should be proud of this success, yet remain alert until we can make public transport completely free." says Adam Currie, a spokesperson for 350 Aotearoa.

ENDS

For more information contact:

Mika Hervel on 022 361 2927, or

Antonio Salamat on 021 258 1328, or

Adam Currie on 022 020 9503

