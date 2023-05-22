Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Greenpeace Applauds Move To Reduce Coal Use At Glenbrook Steel Mill

Monday, 22 May 2023, 8:55 am
Press Release: Greenpeace

Greenpeace is applauding the government’s announcement that it will invest in a transition away from coal to electricity at Glenbrook Steel Mill. The move would mean 800,000 tonnes of CO2 emissions saved each year which is equivalent to one percent of New Zealand’s annual emissions.

"It’s great to finally see some real climate action from Chris Hipkins’ Government," says Greenpeace spokesperson Amanda Larsson.

"This will significantly reduce carbon pollution from New Zealand's biggest coal user, and that’s a great step in the right direction. Transitioning away from fossil fuels like coal, oil and gas is essential to heal the climate and prevent more extreme weather disasters.

"From Cyclone Gabrielle in the north to severe droughts in the south, communities across Aotearoa are experiencing the devastating consequences of a climate crisis that is escalating in severity."

While Greenpeace welcomes the Glenbrook Steel Mill announcement, Larsson also says it isn’t enough and must be the start of a more ambitious Climate Shift for this Government.

"For too long, successive governments have been too timid to regulate the most polluting industry in New Zealand: intensive dairy. Any government that is serious about preventing worsening climate disasters must work to transition away from big dairy to ecological, low-emissions farming.

"The Glenbrook Steel announcement is a good step in the right direction. Now let’s keep the steel sharp with action on New Zealand’s biggest polluter: intensive dairy."

© Scoop Media

Greenpeace

Greenpeace

Greenpeace exists because this fragile earth deserves a voice.

Greenpeace is an independent global campaigning organisation that acts to change attitudes and behaviour, to protect and conserve the environment and to promote peace.

Contact Greenpeace

 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS




Gordon Campbell: On The NZ Steel Deal

Goodness gracious: The National Party has come out against corporate welfare! Or at least it is dead against the government’s $140 million subsidy deal with New Zealand Steel. The deal will enable the installation of a new electric arc furnace, will reduce the company’s reliance on coal, and will mark a significant step towards meeting our international climate change commitments.
The government contribution to the deal consists of $110 million in base funding, with the other $30 million taking the form of incentive payments... More>>



 
 

National Road Carriers: Focus On Resilience Right, But Roading Deficit Remains

Budget addresses urgent need to respond to devastation caused by recent weather events, but fails to address long-term funding deficit caused by decades of under-investment. More>>


FIRST Union: Budget Supports Vulnerable With A Fairer Tax System

Tomorrow’s Budget should aim to support working people during the cost of living crisis by committing to boost benefits, extend universal public services like half-price public transport fares. More>>

ALSO:



The Conversation: Labour’s ‘No Frills’ Budget Points To An Uninspiring Election

If the recent flood of sleep-inducing pre-budget speeches and commentary is any indication, voters can expect largely unimaginative leadership that fails to prepare the country for an uncertain future. More>>


Tenants Action Wellington: Renters’ Rights Group Pressures Landlords After Loafers Lodge Fire

Tenants’ Action Wellington is shocked, saddened, and angered to hear about the deadly fire at Loafers Lodge today, which did not have functioning sprinklers. More>>

The Conversation: White-Collar Criminals Benefit From Leniency Provisions

If you look at the justice policies of the main political parties you’ll see references to gangs, violent criminals, greater investment in policing, social justice and problems with the criminal justice system. What you won’t see is any reference to white-collar crime. More>>

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 