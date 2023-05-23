Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Te Whakatōhea To Sign Deed Of Settlement Exactly 183 Years On From Signing Te Tiriti

Tuesday, 23 May 2023, 12:15 pm
Press Release: Te Whakatohea

Te Whakatōhea whānau whānui will come together in Ōpōtiki this weekend to bear witness to a momentous occasion—the signing of their Deed of Settlement with the Crown.

The date of the signing of the Deed of settlement will occur on 27 May 2023. Te Whakatōhea commemorates a profound milestone as it is 183 years to the day that Whakatōhea rangatira signed Te Tiriti o Waitangi.

Graeme Riesterer, Chair of the Whakatōhea Pre-Settlement Claims Trust, addresses the long-standing injustices endured by Whakatōhea tūpuna, and emphasizes the profound impact of land dispossession on their people, their identity, and their unbreakable bond with the whenua across their rohe.

“This is a historic moment for Te Whakatōhea. Our tūpuna were forced off their lands and driven on to Ōpape reservation by the Crown, severing the connection our people had with the whenua across our rohe. This resulted not only in the loss of our lands, but also their identity and connection to the whenua. But, our people are resilient, their Whakatōheatanga strong, and the signing of this deed of settlement with the Crown further solidifies our determination to heal, rebuild, and reclaim our cultural heritage.

I would personally like to invite all our Whakatōhea whānau across the motu to come witness and be part of this historic day” says Graeme.

The Whakatōhea Deed of Settlement signing ceremony will be held at Whitikau Reserve. Whitikau is a significant site which will return to Te Whakatōhea in their Settlement. During the Ōpōtiki town development, the original name (Whitikau) was changed to Volkners Island and today is more commonly known as the 'Skate Park'. The reserve is currently used by whānau and tamariki to spend time and connect with one another.

Mr Riesterer reflected that the signing ceremony would be an emotional day for all involved, on the journey to get this significant day and that he is looking forward to the long-term benefits that will affect generations to come.

“The Settlement will be transformational for Te Whakatōhea. Our people are strong, but the settlement will provide increased opportunities for our whānau and community, we will be in a position to invest in our people and the local economy.

It is also expected to bring further investment to the region, resulting in greater employment opportunities and improved earning potential and living conditions for all our whānau”.

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, we ask that you or your organisation pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because we believe public access to news is important!

Join Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Te Whakatohea on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS




Gordon Campbell: On The NZ Steel Deal

Goodness gracious: The National Party has come out against corporate welfare! Or at least it is dead against the government’s $140 million subsidy deal with New Zealand Steel, which will enable the installation of a new electric arc furnace, reduce the company’s reliance on coal, and mark a significant step towards meeting our international climate change commitments. More>>



 
 

National Party: Hipkins Needs A Commitment On India FTA Today

With Canada and India announcing a trade agreement, Chris Hipkins must secure a commitment to restart negotiations with Indian Prime Minister Modi. More>>



Government: NZ’s Biggest Ever Emissions Reduction Project

The Government is partnering with New Zealand Steel to deliver New Zealand’s largest emissions reduction project to date, with half of the coal being used at Glenbrook steel to be replaced with electricity to recycle scrap steel. More>>


National Road Carriers: Focus On Resilience Right, But Roading Deficit Remains

Budget addresses urgent need to respond to devastation caused by recent weather events, but fails to address long-term funding deficit caused by decades of under-investment. More>>


FIRST Union: Budget Supports Vulnerable With A Fairer Tax System

Tomorrow’s Budget should aim to support working people during the cost of living crisis by committing to boost benefits, extend universal public services like half-price public transport fares. More>>

ALSO:



The Conversation: Labour’s ‘No Frills’ Budget Points To An Uninspiring Election

If the recent flood of sleep-inducing pre-budget speeches and commentary is any indication, voters can expect largely unimaginative leadership that fails to prepare the country for an uncertain future. More>>

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 