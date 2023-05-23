Te Whakatōhea To Sign Deed Of Settlement Exactly 183 Years On From Signing Te Tiriti

Te Whakatōhea whānau whānui will come together in Ōpōtiki this weekend to bear witness to a momentous occasion—the signing of their Deed of Settlement with the Crown.

The date of the signing of the Deed of settlement will occur on 27 May 2023. Te Whakatōhea commemorates a profound milestone as it is 183 years to the day that Whakatōhea rangatira signed Te Tiriti o Waitangi.

Graeme Riesterer, Chair of the Whakatōhea Pre-Settlement Claims Trust, addresses the long-standing injustices endured by Whakatōhea tūpuna, and emphasizes the profound impact of land dispossession on their people, their identity, and their unbreakable bond with the whenua across their rohe.

“This is a historic moment for Te Whakatōhea. Our tūpuna were forced off their lands and driven on to Ōpape reservation by the Crown, severing the connection our people had with the whenua across our rohe. This resulted not only in the loss of our lands, but also their identity and connection to the whenua. But, our people are resilient, their Whakatōheatanga strong, and the signing of this deed of settlement with the Crown further solidifies our determination to heal, rebuild, and reclaim our cultural heritage.

I would personally like to invite all our Whakatōhea whānau across the motu to come witness and be part of this historic day” says Graeme.

The Whakatōhea Deed of Settlement signing ceremony will be held at Whitikau Reserve. Whitikau is a significant site which will return to Te Whakatōhea in their Settlement. During the Ōpōtiki town development, the original name (Whitikau) was changed to Volkners Island and today is more commonly known as the 'Skate Park'. The reserve is currently used by whānau and tamariki to spend time and connect with one another.

Mr Riesterer reflected that the signing ceremony would be an emotional day for all involved, on the journey to get this significant day and that he is looking forward to the long-term benefits that will affect generations to come.

“The Settlement will be transformational for Te Whakatōhea. Our people are strong, but the settlement will provide increased opportunities for our whānau and community, we will be in a position to invest in our people and the local economy.

It is also expected to bring further investment to the region, resulting in greater employment opportunities and improved earning potential and living conditions for all our whānau”.

© Scoop Media

